Nichushkin has hat trick, Avalanche take Game 4 to push Jets to brink

Schmidt tied it 1-1 at 13:56, skating into a pass from Mason Appleton above the right circle and scoring on a wrist shot top shelf far side. The Avalanche challenged for offside, but video review upheld the original call.

“There's clear differences in their game compared to the regular season. They're playing fast. Their [defensemen] are moving pucks. They're moving to areas quicker than we are,” said Jets forward Mark Scheifele. “It seems like it's almost like endless, over and over and over, and we're not able to get that puck stopped. We've got to find ways to change that.

“Obviously they're a fantastic team. They've shown that shift in and shift out. They battle hard. They make it hard to get to their net, and we've got to change our game a little bit.”

Nichushkin scored a power-play goal to make it 2-1 at 11:36 of the second period when he redirected Makar’s initial shot downward and through Hellebuyck.

“He's been awesome for us. Obviously, he's a train driving that front end right now,” said Makar. “So whether it's being in front of the net or just being in the corners, I think especially for us as a D-core, we want to reward guys that are going to the net. So [we] try and get pucks there for them or put it in their hands so they can make plays.”

Makar extended the lead to 3-1 at 15:03 with a wrist shot from above the right dot that went far side. He started the rush behind his own net and took it coast to coast before the shot.

“I think our forwards had pushed back their [defensemen] so much, and I think my first option I was looking at was kind of kicking that out to, I think, Mikko [Rantanen] on my right,” Makar said. “And then once I saw that [defense] backed off quite a bit, I just tried to throw it to the net and just get it far side.”