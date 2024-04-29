Boeser, Canucks show resolve in Game 4 OT win against Predators

Suddenly, the Canucks had new life, having tied it 3-3 with eight seconds remaining in the third period.

And it didn't stay tied for long.

Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime to give Vancouver a 4-3 victory and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference First Round series. The Canucks will now have a chance to advance when they return home to Rogers Arena for Game 5 on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, TBS, MAX).

"Obviously, you're happy with them, nobody quit," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "We have things to work on. That three minutes won us the game, obviously. Great effort by Boeser, three goals. ... So, yeah, take the positives, but we've got some work to do honestly."

Boeser is a big reason why the Canucks are in a position to win the series.

He scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win in Game 3 on Friday, when the Canucks were outshot 30-12. He followed that up by scoring his first career hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, when Vancouver was again outshot 30-20.

Boeser, who had eight of those 20 shots, gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead just 2:55 into the first period when he was left alone in the bottom of the left circle.

But once again, Vancouver spent most of the game under pressure from Nashville's relentless forecheck, which nearly got the Predators even in the series. Until Boeser took over.

With less than three minutes remaining in regulation and goalie Arturs Silovs on the bench for an extra attacker, Boeser was positioned to the right of the net when he received a pass through the crease from Lindholm. He waited.

"I know Saros is a great goaltender, and I know he's going to probably use his paddle, so I was thinking upstairs," Boeser said.

As Saros made a desperation dive across, Boeser patiently held onto the puck and lifted it under the crossbar to cut it to 3-2 at 17:11.

"He knows how to score goals, be in the right spot," Lindholm said. "Obviously, he has the scoring touch as well. When it's up close there, like the second and third goals, he keeps calm and makes sure it's in the net."