Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Wild visit Kings, look to extend point streak

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2024 NHL postseason. There are 30 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are three games on the NHL schedule Wednesday, each with playoff implications.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS)

The Maple Leafs (38-20-9) have lost two in a row (0-1-1) and are 3-2-1 in their past six games, including a 4-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. They are nine points behind the Florida Panthers for second in the Atlantic Division, and 12 points behind the Boston Bruins. The Capitals (33-25-9) has won three straight, are 10-4-1 in their past 15 games and trail the Detroit Red Wings by one point with two games in hand for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW)

The Stars (41-19-9) have won six of their past eight games and are third in the Central Division, two points behind the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets. The Coyotes (28-35-5) have won two straight and are 18 points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the playoffs from the West.

Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1, TVAS)

The Kings (35-22-11) are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and are third in the Pacific Division, two points ahead of the Golden Knights. Los Angeles also has two more regulation wins than Vegas. The Wild (34-27-8) have an eight-game point streak (6-0-2) and trail the Golden Knights by three points for the second wild card in the West.

If playoffs started Wednesday

Here is a look at the matchups for the first round as they stand entering games Wednesday:

Eastern Conference

(1A) Boston Bruins vs. (WC2) Detroit Red Wings

(1M) New York Rangers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

(2A) Florida Panthers vs. (3A) Toronto Maple Leafs

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) Philadelphia Flyers

Western Conference

(1P) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

(2C) Colorado Avalanche vs. (3C) Dallas Stars

(2P) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3P) Los Angeles Kings

About last night

There were 13 games Tuesday, each with playoff implications:

Boston Bruins 6, Ottawa Senators 2: David Pastrnak scored a hat trick for the Bruins (41-14-15), who have won three in a row and are atop the NHL standings, three points ahead of the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. The Senators (28-35-4) have lost nine of their past 12 games (3-8-1) and are 16 points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Detroit Red Wings 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 3 (OT): Patrick Kane scored 48 seconds into overtime for Detroit (35-28-6), which had lost eight of nine but moved one point ahead of Washington for the second wild card in the East. Columbus (23-34-12) has lost five of six (1-3-2) and is 18 points behind Detroit for the second wild card in the East.

New Jersey Devils 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 2: New Jersey kept its slim playoff hopes alive when Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer each scored twice. The Devils (33-32-4), who had lost two straight, are six points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East. The Penguins (30-29-9) are 2-5-1 in their past eight games, seven points behind the Red Wings.

Winnipeg Jets 4, New York Rangers 2: Mark Scheifele scored a hat trick for the Jets (44-19-5), who won their third consecutive game to remain tied with the Avalanche for first in the Central, two points ahead of the Stars. The Rangers (45-20-4) are in first place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes. New York is without injured defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Jacob Trouba while in a stretch of 20 games in 38 days that started March 9.

Philadelphia Flyers 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3: Philadelphia (35-26-8) received 27 saves from Samuel Ersson to remain third in the Metropolitan Division, three points ahead of the Capitals, who have two games in hand. Joseph Woll expected to start in goal for Toronto for the first time since March 7.

Carolina Hurricanes 4, New York Islanders 1: Seth Jarvis scored twice for the Hurricanes (43-20-6), who won their fourth in a row to move within two points of the first-place Rangers in the Metropolitan. The Islanders (29-24-15) have lost five straight (0-4-1) and are three points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Nashville Predators 8, San Jose Sharks 2: Roman Josi and Filip Forsberg each had a goal and two assists when the Predators (40-25-4) tied a franchise record by extending their point streak to 15 games (13-0-2). Nashville hasn't lost in regulation since Feb. 15 and holds the first wild card in the West. The Sharks (16-45-7) have lost five straight and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Colorado Avalanche 4, St. Louis Blues 3: Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 16 games (10 goals, 22 assists) with an assist for the Avalanche (44-20-5), who won their seventh straight and remain tied with the Jets for first in the Central. Colorado has played one more game than Winnipeg and has two fewer regulation wins. St. Louis (36-30-3) lost for the first time in five games and is four points behind Vegas for the second wild card in the West.

Edmonton Oilers 3, Montreal Canadiens 2 (OT): Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal at 3:18 of overtime for the Oilers (41-21-4), 8-1-2 in their past 11 games and second in the Pacific, eight points behind the Vancouver Canucks with three games in hand. The Canadiens (25-31-12) have lost five of six (1-3-2) and are 14 points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Minnesota Wild 4, Anaheim Ducks 0: Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for the Wild, who lost defenseman Jonas Brodin in the third period after a hit from Alex Killorn. The Ducks (23-43-3) have lost seven straight and have missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Los Angeles Kings 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2: Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost forward Alex Turcotte to an upper-body injury in the third. The Blackhawks (19-45-5) failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

Vancouver Canucks 3, Buffalo Sabres 2: Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist for the Canucks (43-18-8), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven. The Sabres (33-32-5) are five points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3: Brayden Point scored twice in the third, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists for the Lightning (37-25-6), who won their fourth straight and moved within five points of the Maple Leafs for third in the Atlantic. Tampa Bay holds the first wild card in the East, four points ahead of Detroit. Defenseman Ben Hutton scored for the Golden Knights (36-25-7) before leaving late in the third with an undisclosed injury.