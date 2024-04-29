Capitals need to reevaluate, look to future after being swept in 1st round

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin was the final Washington Capitals player through the handshake line with the New York Rangers, exchanging kind words and a few friendly hugs with familiar faces he had battled with for four games.

Of course, the Capitals captain had been through these handshakes after a Stanley Cup Playoff series many times, qualifying 15 times in his 19 NHL seasons and winning the Cup once in 2018. But the 38-year-old left wing never endured a series like this, one where he failed to manage a single point.

So, as the Capitals raised their sticks and saluted their fans following a 4-2 loss in Game 4 of the best-of-7 series that competed their sweep on Sunday, it was understandable to wonder how many more opportunities -- if any -- Ovechkin and what’s left of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup core will get to play in the postseason again.

“I hope I’m still going to get a couple chances,” Ovechkin said, managing a smile in an otherwise somber postgame locker room.

There was no sugar coating how Ovechkin played in the series, and he didn’t try. He ended the series the same way he began it in a 4-1 loss in Game 1 a week before – without registering a shot on goal. Before this series, Ovechkin had been held without a shot on goal only three times in 147 postseason games.

He finished the series with only five shots on goal, four of them in a 3-1 loss in Game 3 on Friday.

“We just didn’t score,” said Ovechkin, who is second among active players with 72 career playoff goals. “Our line didn’t score lots of goals and me, I didn’t play well, so it kind of [stinks] that we played bad.”

Ovechkin said he’d need some time to figure out what went wrong. Coach Spencer Carbery theorized that Ovechkin may have run out of gas after helping carry the Capitals’ sputtering offense during their drive to qualify for the playoffs as the second wild card in the East.

He scored 23 of his 31 goals in Washington’s final 36 regular-season games, but reverted against the Rangers to looking like the player who managed just eight in his first 43 games.

“If he doesn't go on that scoring run … we're not even sitting up here, right?” Carbery said. “He was scoring consistently every single night. So, what I'm getting at is that was a lot: the second half of the year and especially the last, call it two weeks, where every game felt like life or death for our team. And again, he could answer that more accurately, but I feel like that took a lot out of him physically and mentally.”