2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

New York Rangers (1M) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2)

Game 1: Capitals at Rangers -- Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS, MSG, MNMT)

Game 2: Capitals at Rangers -- April 23, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNW)

Game 3: Rangers at Capitals -- April 26, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS)

Game 4: Rangers at Capitals -- April 28, 8 p.m. ET (TBS, truTV, MAX, SN360, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)

Game 5: Capitals at Rangers -- May 1, TBD

Game 6: Rangers at Capitals -- May 3, TBD

Game 7: Capitals at Rangers -- May 5, TBD