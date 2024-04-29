Boeser's hat trick helps Canucks rally for OT victory against Predators in Game 4

J.T. Miller had three assists for the Canucks, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Silovs made 27 saves in his playoff debut with Thatcher Demko out week to week and Casey DeSmith scratched earlier on Sunday with an undisclosed injury.

Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, the first wild card from the Western Conference. Juuse Saros made 16 saves.

“We felt like we played a really good game for 55 minutes,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “We just didn’t get the win. That’s just what happens sometimes. It’s 3-1 in the series. We’re going on the road. We need to win one on the road. We’ve done it before.”

Boeser gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period with a one-timer from bottom of left circle off a cross-crease pass from Miller on Vancouver’s first shot of game.

“They’ve played really well the last two games, Nashville,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “Who is kidding who? We had some moments in the last two games where we hung in there, but we definitely have to correct some things. I’m trying to be as honest as possible. I’m happy for the guys. I’m happy, but we know we’ve got to play better and we’ve got to get some guys going.”

Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 5:34, redirecting Jeremy Lauzon’s slap shot from the high slot past Silovs.

Nyquist gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 5:21 of the second period. He kept on a 2-on-1 rush with Forsberg and beat Silovs with a wrist shot above the shoulder from the right circle.

Forsberg pushed it to 3-1 just 12 seconds into the third period when Josi’s cross-crease pass deflected in off his skate at the right post.

“We’re facing elimination,” Forsberg said. “We’ve got to go there and win a game and keep ourselves alive. We did it the last time we were down there, so we know what it takes. We’ve obviously kept investing in this series. Obviously, tonight didn’t go the way we wanted but at the same time, all of those hits and all the investing, they’re taking that with them too. Just one game to go there and try to win it and then come back and see you guys again.”

NOTES: Lindholm also had an assist and won 15 face-offs on 20 attempts. … Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro came into the lineup for Spencer Stastney, who is out week to week because of an upper-body injury. Fabbro finished with one shot on goal in 12:45 of ice time.