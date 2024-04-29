NASHVILLE – Brock Boeser scored a hat trick for the Vancouver Canucks, who got a goal from Elias Lindholm at 1:02 of overtime to rally for a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.
Boeser's hat trick helps Canucks rally for OT victory against Predators in Game 4
Forward scores twice in final 3 minutes of regulation before Lindholm wins it at 1:02
The Canucks lead the series 3-1 and will have the opportunity to advance with a win in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Lindholm won it with a one-timer at the top of the crease off a pass from Conor Garland from behind the net.
“Great pass by Garland there,” Lindholm said. “I was wide open right in front. Obviously, when you score a goal like that, you’re kind of relieved and a lot of emotions. I lost my voice a little bit. It’s a good feeling.”
His goal came after Boeser scored twice late in the third period to send the game to overtime.
“We’ve had a few scenarios this season where we’ve gotten some 6-on-5 goals,” Boeser said. “We kind of know the looks that we want. Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t. Luckily, they went in tonight.”
Boeser cut it to 3-2 at 17:11 with a snap shot from below the right face-off circle off a cross-crease pass from Lindholm with Arturs Silovs on the bench for an extra attacker.
He then tied it 3-3 with eight seconds remaining when he gathered his own rebound and stuffed it in at the left post during another 6-on-5 situation. The goal came after Nashville forward Colton Sissons hit the post from the left circle with the net empty with 1:50 left.
“I think there’s been times this year where we’ve shown a lot of character,” Boeser said. “I think that’s prepared us for this moment. I think the message is you can’t give up until the final horn, and we didn’t give up there. We continued to battle back and we felt that momentum shift once we tied it up. We were feeling really good going into overtime.”
J.T. Miller had three assists for the Canucks, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Silovs made 27 saves in his playoff debut with Thatcher Demko out week to week and Casey DeSmith scratched earlier on Sunday with an undisclosed injury.
Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, the first wild card from the Western Conference. Juuse Saros made 16 saves.
“We felt like we played a really good game for 55 minutes,” Predators captain Roman Josi said. “We just didn’t get the win. That’s just what happens sometimes. It’s 3-1 in the series. We’re going on the road. We need to win one on the road. We’ve done it before.”
Boeser gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period with a one-timer from bottom of left circle off a cross-crease pass from Miller on Vancouver’s first shot of game.
“They’ve played really well the last two games, Nashville,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “Who is kidding who? We had some moments in the last two games where we hung in there, but we definitely have to correct some things. I’m trying to be as honest as possible. I’m happy for the guys. I’m happy, but we know we’ve got to play better and we’ve got to get some guys going.”
Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 5:34, redirecting Jeremy Lauzon’s slap shot from the high slot past Silovs.
Nyquist gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 5:21 of the second period. He kept on a 2-on-1 rush with Forsberg and beat Silovs with a wrist shot above the shoulder from the right circle.
Forsberg pushed it to 3-1 just 12 seconds into the third period when Josi’s cross-crease pass deflected in off his skate at the right post.
“We’re facing elimination,” Forsberg said. “We’ve got to go there and win a game and keep ourselves alive. We did it the last time we were down there, so we know what it takes. We’ve obviously kept investing in this series. Obviously, tonight didn’t go the way we wanted but at the same time, all of those hits and all the investing, they’re taking that with them too. Just one game to go there and try to win it and then come back and see you guys again.”
NOTES: Lindholm also had an assist and won 15 face-offs on 20 attempts. … Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro came into the lineup for Spencer Stastney, who is out week to week because of an upper-body injury. Fabbro finished with one shot on goal in 12:45 of ice time.
