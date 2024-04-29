Rangers to play Hurricanes or Islanders in Eastern 2nd Round

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

New York advanced by eliminating the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 victory in Game 4 to sweep the best-of-7 first round at Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday.

The Rangers are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division and will have home-ice advantage against the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed from the division, or the Islanders, the No. 3 seed. The Hurricanes lead that series 3-1 with Game 5 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TBS, BSSO, SN360, TVAS).

Mika Zibanejad (one goal, six assists) led the Rangers in the first round with seven points, and Vincent Trocheck (three goals, three assists) had six. Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each had two goals and an assist. Igor Shesterkin started every game, going 4-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .931 save percentage.

The Rangers were 2-1-0 against the Hurricanes in the regular season. New York won 2-1 on Nov. 2 and 1-0 on March 12, and lost 6-1 on Jan. 2. Kreider had three points (two goals, one assist), and Panarin and Jacob Trouba had two assists each.

Shesterkin started every game against Carolina. He had a 2.34 GAA, .915 save percentage and one shutout.

The Hurricanes were led by Brady Skjei (three assists). Three players had two points, led by Andrei Svechnikov's two goals.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves Nov. 2. Pyotr Kochetkov was 1-1-0, making 51 saves on 53 shots for a 1.02 GAA and .962 save percentage.

New York and Carolina have played twice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers defeated the Hurricanes in seven games in the 2022 second round; the Hurricanes swept the Rangers in the 2020 best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

The Rangers were 3-1-0 against the Islanders this season, including a 6-5 overtime win in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 18. Panarin led the Rangers against the Islanders with six points (two goals, four assists). Trocheck had five points (two goals, three assists). Zibanejad and Kreider each had two goals and two assists.

Shesterkin started all four games against the Islanders. He had a 3.00 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Brock Nelson led the Islanders against the Rangers with seven points (three goals, four assists). Bo Horvat had four goals and five points, and Noah Dobson had five assists.

Ilya Sorokin was 0-1-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .892 save percentage. Semyon Varlamov won his only start, making 31 saves in a 4-2 win on April 9.

The Islanders and Rangers have played eight times in the playoffs with the Islanders winning five of them. The Rangers have won the past two, including the most recent, a four-game sweep of the Islanders in the 1994 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.