Skinner makes 33 saves, Oilers shut out Kings in Game 4

Evan Bouchard scored the only goal of the game for the Oilers, who are the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division.

“It’s the playoffs,” Edmonton forward Corey Perry said. “These are the types of games you have to win. It’s not going to be 6-5, 7-4 every night. You’re going to have to dig in and play defense and grind one out, and we found a way tonight.”

David Rittich made 12 saves in his first start of the series for the Kings, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. Cam Talbot started the first three games, going 1-2-0 with a 5.30 goals-against average and .861 save percentage.

“I thought [Rittich] played well,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. “The disappointing thing for him is no goalie is going to win when we can’t score for him. So, he did his job, there’s no question. We had to score.”

Bouchard gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on their only power play of the game at 11:49 of the second period. He scored his first goal of the playoffs on a one-timer from the above the circles off a pass from Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton is 8-for-15 on the power play in the series.

“We all know their power play,” Los Angeles center Phillip Danault said. “We limit them to one power play, but they find a way.”