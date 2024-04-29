 Rangers score twice in 3rd, sweep Capitals with win in Game 4 

Panarin breaks tie on power play for New York, which will play Hurricanes or Islanders in 2nd Round

R1, Gm4: Rangers @ Capitals Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers eliminated the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

New York will play either the Carolina Hurricanes or New York Islanders in the second round. The Hurricanes lead that best-of-7 series 3-1.

Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Jack Roslovic scored for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Mika Zibanejad had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves.

Martin Fehervary and Hendrix Lapierre scored for the Capitals, who were the second wild card from the East. Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 3:21 of the third period. He skated around the net and received a pass in the left circle from Zibanejad before turning and scoring with a wrist shot that went under Lindgren's left arm.

Roslovic then scored into an empty net during a power play at 19:09 for the 4-2 final.

The Rangers were 3-for-4 on the power play. The Capitals were 0-for-2.

Kakko scored 57 seconds into the first period to put the Rangers ahead 1-0. Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen, who was playing in his first game since April 13, tried to make a move around Will Cuylle in the defensive zone but lost the puck to Kakko, who quickly scored from the right hash marks.

Fehervary tied it 1-1 at 14:54. Dylan Strome forced a turnover along the right boards and passed to Aliaksei Protas, who found a cutting Fehervary for a shot from the left circle.

Trocheck scored a power-play goal to put the Rangers back in front 2-1 at 19:44. Zibanejad received a pass below the left circle and fed Trocheck, who lifted a shot over Lindgren, who had fallen down while trying to push back off the post.

Lapierre tied it 2-2 at 7:48 of the second period. He skated through the neutral zone, made a move around Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, and chipped in his own rebound after Shesterkin made the initial save on his backhand attempt.

