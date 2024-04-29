Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Los Angeles, California 

NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the eight first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Today, staff writer Derek Van Diest checks in from Los Angeles, California:

LOS ANGELES -- I love LA.

Crypto.com Arena is one of my favorite NHL stops, not just because of the iconic venue, but everything surrounding a Los Angeles Kings home game.

For someone who grew up in Western Canada, there is an enormous appeal of walking to a hockey arena in the warm sunshine without the need of a heavy jacket.

They love their hockey in Southern California and the Kings have given Angelenos plenty to cheer, winning the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.