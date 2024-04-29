Color of Hockey: Turning hobby into honoring Black, biracial players of past

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Dean Barnes, whose hobby of collecting cards of Black hockey players has expanded into an award-winning podcast, speaking engagements, a spot aboard the NHL’s United by Hockey mobile history museum and a place at the 2024 Memorial Cup.

What Dean Barnes started as a hobby during the COVID-19 lockdown has grown into something much more.

Barnes used his time at home in Burlington, Ontario, during the panedemic in 2020 to rekindle a childhood aim of completing his hockey card collection.

He then turned his attention to collecting cards of more than 100 Black and biracial players who appeared at least one NHL game.

His hobby has expanded beyond the 2.5-by-3.5 player cards into podcasting and a traveling road show of sorts that chronicles the history and growing impact of players of color in the sport.

In February 2023, Barnes launched “My Hockey Hero,” a podcast in which he interviews players of color from his card collection about their hockey journeys.

“When I resumed (card collecting)," Barnes said, "I’m grateful that it’s evolved and continues to expand in a way that I believe is having a positive influence on all people who enjoy listening to and watching hockey, particularly people from backgrounds that aren’t normally centered in the game.”