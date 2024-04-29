Schenn, Myers bring close bond to Western 1st Round between Predators, Canucks

NASHVILLE -- Luke Schenn wasn't necessarily expecting the text message, but the Nashville Predators defenseman wasn't surprised when it popped up on his phone right before the regular season ended.

It was from one of his oldest friends, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers.

"It was just before their last game, vs. Winnipeg, when we found out we were playing each other," Schenn said. "He just said, 'Hey, best of luck in the series and we'll touch base after the series and give each other a big hug when it's all said and done.'"

It will be a bittersweet moment for each of them in that handshake line, which could come as soon as Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round between the Canucks and Predators at Rogers Arena on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, BSSO, TBS, MAX). Vancouver rallied late in the third period and defeated Nashville 4-3 in overtime in Game 4 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

"We've become good friends here throughout our careers," Myers said. "It's always weird facing him, but we both know what's at stake this time of year and we're kind of putting that aside for now."

Schenn and Myers have a friendship that dates to 2006, when they were 16-year-olds living in the same billet home while playing for Kelowna of the Western Hockey League.

Schenn, three months older, was nearing the end of his first full WHL season in 2005-06 when Myers was called up to Kelowna in February of '06 following the end of his bantam season with the Notre Dame Hounds.

"As a player I couldn't believe how good of a skater he was," Schenn said of Myers. I heard about this big, tall defenseman coming in, and a high draft pick. ... Just remember how good of a skater he was. Obviously, he had some edge to him, and physicality, and had some offensive ability too.

"As a guy, super quiet. He was quiet and shy and didn't say a heck of a lot. I think he was just maybe a little nervous coming to an older group, being away from home and stuff like that, but you could tell just like a really, nice soft-spoken guy."