Mailbag: Divisions up for grabs this season; Bedard’s linemates with Blackhawks

Which division will see the most standings change from last season to this season? -- @IthrowUchacz

The Metropolitan and Central Divisions are wide open for change from last season to this season.

In the Metropolitan, there is the potential re-emergence of the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, who were fifth and sixth last season after being first and third, respectively, in 2023-24. The Columbus Blue Jackets, fourth last season, could keep climbing, and the Washington Capitals could regress after winning the division with 111 points. The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils should be in the top three again; they were second and third, respectively, last season. The Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins are projected to be at the bottom of the division for the second straight season.

In the Central, the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche are projected to again be the top three, but the Utah Mammoth should be ready to climb after finishing sixth last season, and don't be shocked if the Nashville Predators finds it this season after finishing seventh with a roster that experienced a lot of turnover during the 2024 offseason. That might not be good news for the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues. It's too soon for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Regardless, expect change. There were no repeat division winners last season, and only three of the eight teams that finished in first or second place were at least that good in 2023-24. Six teams improved by at least three spots in their division standings from 2023-24 to last season; five fell at least four spots.