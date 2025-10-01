Mailbag: Divisions up for grabs this season; Bedard’s linemates with Blackhawks

What are your thoughts on the Rangers going into the season? Have they done enough with line combinations, new captain, new coach, free agency, etc. to get back into contention, or are we maybe looking at another season of maybe playoffs and an early exit? -- @AdrianFinnegan
Fans of the Rangers should be entering the season with cautious optimism.
Mike Sullivan could be the right coach at the right time. Like the Rangers, Sullivan is hungry to get back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He missed in each of his final three seasons with the Penguins. Sullivan's tone in practice and in his breakdowns in press conferences tells how excited he is about the opportunity and the belief he has in the team. He has total control.
Line combinations will change, but the Rangers have a defined top- and bottom-six forward group. There's mild concern about the health of center J.T. Miller, their new captain, after he sustained a lower-body injury in practice Monday. He is day to day after not practicing Tuesday, but since it doesn't appear to be a long-term issue, the line projections could be the same. Miller, Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere are in the top six; the third line is still being defined with Juuso Parssinen, Conor Sheary, Taylor Raddysh, Jonny Brodzinski, Gabe Perreault and Brett Berard all pushing for playing time. More cuts are coming, though. If the fourth line is Sam Carrick between Matt Rempe and Adam Edstrom, it'll be a rugged line to play against.
The concern is on the back end after the top pair of Vladislav Gavrikov and Adam Fox. The next four are Will Borgen, Carson Soucy, Braden Schneider and Urho Vaakanainen. Do they have enough depth? Is there a reliable second pair? The Rangers could look to bolster their back end before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.
There are zero questions in goal with Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick.
Miller seems to have an authoritative voice in the room as the captain. He will set the tone for New York. If the rest of the core players, namely Zibanejad, Trocheck, Fox and Panarin, follow, the Rangers will have a strong leadership group that is in lockstep with the captain and coach. That is essential to their success.