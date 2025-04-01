EDGE stats: Crosby’s consecutive point-per-game seasons record

NHL.com’s fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the advanced stats behind Sidney Crosby's NHL-record 20th consecutive point-per-game season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In the midst of THE GR8 CHASE by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals for the most goals in NHL history, another legendary active player, Sidney Crosby, has already broken a different one of Wayne Gretzky’s records: Crosby’s 20 straight point-per-game seasons are the most in League history.

Crosby, who has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) during his current 10-game point streak, leads the Penguins with 81 points (27 goals, 54 assists) in 73 games this season. Pittsburgh has played 75 games this season, so Crosby, who can play a maximum of 80 games, clinched another point-per-game season by scoring a goal against the Buffalo Sabres on March 27. This is the 12th double-digit point streak of Crosby’s career, tied for the sixth most in NHL history; Gretzky leads that list with 31 point streaks of at least 10 games.

The 37-year-old Crosby, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, ranks ninth in NHL history in regular-season points (1,677 in 1,345 games; most among active players) and has the most postseason points among active players (201 in 180 games). His career points-per-game average (1.25) ranks second among active players behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (1.51) and tied for eighth all-time (minimum 150 games) in the category.

Here are four underlying stats behind Crosby's continued offensive prowess:

1. Skating speed

Crosby, whose consecutive point-per-game seasons record spans his entire career and came while playing for the same team, ranks in the 88th percentile among forwards in 20-plus mile per hour speed bursts (148) this season. His total in that category has been consistent during the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22), with his highest total coming last season:

2021-22: 155 speed bursts of 20-plus mph in 69 games; 88th percentile

2022-23: 134 speed bursts of 20-plus mph in 82 games; 83rd percentile

2023-24: 189 speed bursts of 20-plus mph in 82 games; 94th percentile

2024-25: 148 speed bursts of 20-plus mph in 73 games; 88th percentile

2. Offensive zone time percentage

Even with the Penguins likely to miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season, Crosby is among the NHL’s top forwards in offensive zone time percentage at all strengths (45.6; 90th percentile) this season. He also ranks highly at his position in offensive zone time percentage at even strength (42.9; 84th percentile) and on the power play (60.6; 80th percentile).

In terms of total skating distance, Crosby is one of the heavyweights; he ranks just outside the top 10 forwards in total skating distance (242.01 miles; 98th percentile) and is fifth at his position in even-strength skating distance (210.65 miles). The only forwards who rank higher are Nathan MacKinnon (236.15) of the Colorado Avalanche, Connor Bedard (224.78) of the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets duo of Mark Scheifele (217.23) and Kyle Connor (210.69). The average age of those four forwards is 27, a full decade younger than Crosby.

3. Top shot speed

Crosby’s hardest shot attempt this season was clocked at 94.48 mph in the third period of a road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 25, putting him in the 95th percentile among forwards in top shot speed. That was Crosby’s hardest shot during the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22); listed below is Crosby’s top shot speed in each of the past four seasons:

2021-22: 89.86 mph

2022-23: 93.10 mph

2023-24: 90.82 mph

2024-25: 94.48 mph

4. Goals and shots on goal by location

Crosby also checks multiple advanced stats boxes in terms of his goal scoring and shot volume by location. He ranks in the 97th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (76) this season and also ranks highly in high-danger goals (12; 85th percentile) and midrange goals (seven; 84th percentile). Crosby ranks 14th in the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (345) during the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22).

Crosby quietly leads the NHL in 5-on-5 assists (39) this season and ranks third in 5-on-5 points (53) behind Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning (55) and Leon Draisaitl of the Oilers (54). And Crosby’s most-frequent linemates Rickard Rakell (leads Penguins with 32 goals in 74 games this season) and Bryan Rust (third on Penguins with 26 goals in 64 games behind Rakell, Crosby) have provided Crosby with enough of a supporting cast to achieve this record milestone.

