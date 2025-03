"My mom had signed me up for a hockey league and the day I was supposed to go to play the hockey rink burned down," Renner said. "That was the beginning and end of my hockey career."

Renner said that Pittsburgh reminded him of his hometown, Modesto, California.

"The community is fantastic," he said. "Salt-of-the-Earth people, real people. Big hearts. And they love their sports."

He also had some praise for the Penguins captain, who just clinched his record 20th straight season scoring at least one point per game.

"What a legend this guy is," Renner said. "Just to be able to be in his presence and watch him play is a great honor I think."

As for what superhero Crosby could play in the MCU? The answer was obvious.

"He might play Hawkeye! His scoring points pretty much every game. He passed Gretzky in that. Pretty amazing. So I'm gonna say he'd play my character," Renner said with a grin.