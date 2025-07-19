Stoudamire’s legacy honored through renaming of park in Detroit 

DETROIT -- Marlowe Stoudamire wasn’t a hockey player, but he was a player in the sport.

The Michigan native was a driving force in the Detroit Red Wings, NHL and NHL Players' Association launch in February 2020 of "Learn, Play, Score," an ambitious $1 million pilot program to bring hockey to more than 30,000 children in the city.

Stoudamire didn’t live to see the program’s progress. The always-smiling, entrepreneurial community advocate died at the age of 43 on March 24, 2020, after he contracted COVID-19 and became one of Detroit’s early pandemic casualties.

Detroit celebrated Stoudamire’s life and legacy on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, renaming a park near his childhood home on the city’s east side in his honor. Family, friends, city officials and members of the hockey community gathered at Marlowe D.F. Stoudamire Park to dedicate the newly renovated 1.1-acre space.

“One of the things that we realized was the importance of community to get us through (the pandemic), even in isolation,” Valencia Stoudamire, his wife, told the gathering. “That connection and sense of community was near and dear to Marlowe’s heart and who he was, whether he was advocating for access to sports like hockey in diverse communities or telling Detroit’s story through projects like the (Detroit Historical) Museum’s ‘Detroit 67’ exhibit…

“So, it is truly an honor to be able to renovate a space that once again honors Marlowe’s vision to create organic social collisions within our communities, especially one from which he came, and one where people knew him and remember him,” she said.