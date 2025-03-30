Crosby gets standing ovation for clinching 20th point-per-game season

Penguins forward breaks Gretzky’s record to become 1st player to achieve feat

OTT@PIT: Fans congratulate Sidney Crosby with a standing ovation for his 20th season averaging at least a point per game

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

After clinching his 20th point-per-game season on Thursday, Sidney Crosby got acknowledgement from his home crowd on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain made history with a goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, becoming the first player in NHL history to average at least a point per game for 20 seasons, passing Wayne Gretzky for most such seasons in a career.

Despite the 7-2 loss, Crosby reflected on the milestone.

“It’s hard right now after a loss like that. I just think that there’s a lot of guys who’ve contributed to that so I’m thankful for the guys that I’ve played with that contributed to it,” Crosby said. “It’s a special milestone but obviously [you] play to win.”

Back on home ice on Sunday, the team acknowledged Crosby’s achievement on the big screen, and the crowd showed its appreciation for the star.

The Penguins captain currently leads the team with 80 points (26 goals, 54 assists). Because he missed two games earlier in the season, he can play a maximum of 80 games this year.

He’s hit the points-per-game threshold in all 20 seasons of his career.

-- NHL.com Independent Correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report

Related Content

Crosby breaks Gretzky record with 20th season averaging point per game

Short Shifts

Panthers show off stylish beach outfits for arrivals

Mascots for Devils, Duke team up for funny March Madness video

Hockey fans gather in Raleigh for opening of new outdoor street hockey rinks

McDonagh honored by Lightning for reaching 1,000 NHL games

Rangers broadcaster Rosen surprised by Ducks, Trouba with retirement gifts

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28

Ovechkin calls Capitals teammates back to ice to shake hands with retiring Fleury

McDonagh’s kids make homemade signs for defenseman's 1,000th NHL game

Utah defenseman Sergachev cheered by Lightning fans in return

Flames gift Kraken fan custom T-shirt after Andersson stare down

Members of Israel Elite Hockey League teams visit NHL office in NYC

Dvorsky’s dad cancels flight to see son’s NHL debut for Blues

Jim Harbaugh gives Ducks fiery pregame speech in locker room

Hurricanes president Warf gifts Bill Murray new jersey

Sirens’ Roque scores 1st ‘Michigan’ goal in PWHL history

Save of the Season? Sabres goalie Reimer gets knocked to ice, makes wild glove save 

Donskoi goes for skate at hometown park he saved with donation

Canadiens fan to gift Gallagher special Hockey Fights Cancer jersey