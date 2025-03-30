Crosby gets standing ovation for clinching 20th point-per-game season

After clinching his 20th point-per-game season on Thursday, Sidney Crosby got acknowledgement from his home crowd on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain made history with a goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, becoming the first player in NHL history to average at least a point per game for 20 seasons, passing Wayne Gretzky for most such seasons in a career.

Despite the 7-2 loss, Crosby reflected on the milestone.

“It’s hard right now after a loss like that. I just think that there’s a lot of guys who’ve contributed to that so I’m thankful for the guys that I’ve played with that contributed to it,” Crosby said. “It’s a special milestone but obviously [you] play to win.”

Back on home ice on Sunday, the team acknowledged Crosby’s achievement on the big screen, and the crowd showed its appreciation for the star.