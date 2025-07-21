Clutterbuck on course to enjoy retirement from NHL through golf

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Cal Clutterbuck walked up to the 15th hole at Glen Oaks Club on Monday and crushed a golf ball reminiscent of his attempts to crush the opposition into the boards during his long NHL career.
The League’s all-time hits leader (4,029) is competing at the New York State Open Championship, a 54-hole, stroke-play event, with a cut after 36 holes. The 37-year-old scored 82 on Day 1, 12-over par. He nearly had an eagle on 15, missing a putt by a matter of inches after the monstrous drive straight down the fairway.
“I missed a couple of birdies, but I hit one,” Clutterbuck told NHL.com. “I was putting it well. It’s tough, the level of focus you need for almost five hours. When things are going well, you want to just keep riding it. When something happens, you really have to work on just putting it behind you and moving on.”
The tournament is open to amateurs who are members of clubs located in New York and whose handicap/index does not exceed 10.0 under the United States Golf Association Men’s Golf Handicap/Index System. Clutterbuck will play again on Tuesday but will likely have to improve by roughly 10 strokes in order to qualify for Wednesday’s round. The low 60 scorers (including ties) over the first two days will advance.
“If I played better today, I’d be a little more nervous tomorrow,” Clutterbuck said. “I’m just going to come out and let it fly.”