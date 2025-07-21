Color of Hockey: 3 Kenyan women get ‘epic’ experience in Toronto 

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, Hanan Ali, Carol Joseph and Chumbana Likiza, members of Kenya’s Ice Lionesses who were guests of Black Girl Hockey Club Canada at its annual girls’ camp in Toronto.
ETOBICOKE, Ontario. -- Hanan Ali breathlessly summed up her first on-ice session at the Black Girl Hockey Club Canada camp with one word.
“Epic,” she said.
Ali’s post-skate description could also describe the entire experience that she, Carol Joseph and Chumbana Likiza, members of Kenya’s Ice Lionesses, had during a nine-day stay in Toronto as guests of BGHC Canada, which paid all their expenses with an eye toward helping women and girls grow the sport in the East Africa country.
The Ice Lionesses traveled 17 hours and almost 8,000 miles to join nearly 200 girls and women of color from Canada and the United States during the camp, from July 11-13, at the Ford Performance Centre, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ practice facility.
The three from Nairobi also met Professional Women’s Hockey League and Olympic star forward Sarah Nurse, visited the Hockey Hall of Fame, and toured the PWHL Toronto Scepters locker room where team jerseys awaited them.
Ali, Joseph and Likiza took it all in with wide-eyed wonder, from the size of the Ford Performance Centre ice sheets compared to their rink in Nairobi, to the silver shine of the Stanley Cup at the Hall, to the welcoming phone call they received from Scepters and Canadian women’s national team general manager Gina Kingsbury.