Crosby breaks Gretzky record with 20th season averaging point per game

Selected No. 1 by Pittsburgh in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby has 1,676 points, the ninth-most in NHL history and most among active players. He has the fourth-most points with a single franchise, trailing Gordie Howe (1,809 with the Detroit Red Wings), Steve Yzerman (1,755 with the Red Wings) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 with the Penguins).

Crosby is 18th with 618 goals, second among active players behind Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (889) and second in Penguins history after Lemieux (690). His 1,058 assists are the most for Pittsburgh.

“It’s so impressive,” said Rakell, who reached 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) for the season with the assist on Thursday and has played mostly at first-line left wing next to Crosby. “Doing it for, say, 20 times? Yeah, he’s one of the best to ever play this game. It shows why. It's such a hard game. For him to do it every year, it’s pretty nuts.”

The Penguins captain was below a point per game on Dec. 17 with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) through 33 games. He had a goal and three assists in two of the following three games, a 5-4 overtime win at the Nashville Predators on Dec. 19 and a 7-3 home win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 23.

Crosby has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak for Pittsburgh (29-33-11), which entered Thursday six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in January 2017, Crosby has won the Stanley Cup three times. At age 21, he became the youngest captain of a championship team when Pittsburgh defeated Detroit in seven games of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final. He then won the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2017.

Crosby had 120 points (36 goals, 84 assists) in 2006-07 to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the League points leader, winning each again with 104 points (36 goals, 68 assists) in 2013-14. He won the Rocket Richard Trophy as goals leader in 2009-10, tying Steven Stamkos with 51, and again in 2016-17 with 44.

“I’m running out of words to try to describe Sid’s legacy that he’s built here,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “What I will say with respect to just his consistency of play, I think it directly correlates with his passion to the game, his drive to be the best and then his willingness to put the work in to do so. I think that combination of those three things is unique.”

A native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, Crosby earned recognition on Dec. 29, 2022, as an Officer of the Order of Canada "for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth." The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honors, recognizing people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions.

“You dream of playing,” Crosby said. “But, I think, as you play and you're a part of it or you look back to your own development, it's really important to have role models and people that impact and influence you. So, to be in that conversation for other players, honestly, that means a ton."