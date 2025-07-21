Yegorov's ability, personality make him commodity in Devils pipeline

Mikhail Yegorov arrived in North America from St. Petersburg, Russia, two years ago with dreams of getting an education and becoming a better-than-average goalie.

His ability and contagious personality have turned him into something much more.

"My parents always told me that if I play hockey well, I can potentially come over to North America and get a great education and now I'm at Boston University," Yegorov said after a practice session at New Jersey Devils development camp earlier this month. "I wanted to be in North America as fast as possible and just start climbing that ladder.

"Obviously, I want to be in the NHL one day, so being in North America and adjusting to this style, to the speed, is very important."

Yegorov (6-foot-5, 180 pounds) came to the United States from Russia in the fall of 2023, after playing in Russia's Under-17 and Under-18 leagues in 2022-23. He was chosen in the 16th round by Muskegon in the 2022 USHL Draft but was never rostered that season, so he reentered the draft and was taken by Omaha in the sixth round of 2023 USHL draft.

The 19-year-old tied for third among USHL goalies in games played (43) and tied for fourth in shots faced (1,262) as a USHL rookie in 2023-24. He was selected by the Devils in the second round (No. 49) of the 2024 NHL Draft, began the 2024-25 season with Omaha and then summoned to join Boston University for the second semester.

"It really was great to have him come in and see the way he kind of took the ball and ran with it," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "We didn't know exactly what to expect. We knew he was going to come in and compete and we were going to give him an opportunity, but we didn't know he'd be able to do what he did. I just think he just has an infectious personality, fun to be around. I think he really enjoys every moment, and he just embraced it."

He not only earned the starter's role but became a fan favorite and a regular visitor to the BU Dog Pound after each win.

"'Yegs' is the happiest guy on planet earth," BU defenseman Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) said. "He loves to have fun, chirps the guys and, in practice, is extremely hard on himself. That's a big quality of his ... how upset he gets with himself after letting in a goal. He sets himself to such a high standard."