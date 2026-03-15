NHL EDGE stats behind Kopitar’s Kings points record

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the advanced stats behind Anze Kopitar breaking the Los Angeles Kings’ all-time points record.

---

Anze Kopitar has surpassed Marcel Dionne for the most career points in Los Angeles Kings history, and the underlying metrics behind his strong two-way game have kept them in the Stanley Cup Playoff race.

With two goals on five shots on goal against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, Kopitar (1,308 points in 1,505 games) eclipsed Dionne’s mark (1,307 in 921 games from 1975-87), which stood for more than 45 years. Kopitar, who was the 11th pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, has played his entire 20-season career with Los Angeles and won two Stanley Cup championships with the franchise in 2012 and 2014.

After the game in which Kopitar broke the franchise scoring record, the Kings were one point behind the San Jose Sharks for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Kopitar, who’s 38 years old and has already announced he will retire after this season, has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 51 games this season. Kopitar has nine 70-point seasons in his career, including two seasons with more than 80 (92 in 2017-18; 81 in 2009-10), and also 14 career 20-goal seasons (most in Kings history).

Kopitar has led the Kings in points 15 times (most recently in 2022-23), tied with Sidney Crosby (15 times with Pittsburgh Penguins) for the second-most seasons as points leader for one franchise in NHL history, behind only Gordie Howe (17 times with Detroit Red Wings). Known as one of the League’s top playmakers, Kopitar ranks in the top five among active players in both assists (858; fourth) and primary assists (493; fifth).