Letang eager for 'another taste of the playoffs' with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Kris Letang was 25 years old when his son, Alex, was born in November 2012.
Victoria, a daughter, was welcomed in July 2018 by the defenseman and his wife, Catherine Laflamme.
The goal was always to start a family early in Letang’s career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He wanted to share this. All of it.
“You know, it was one of those things that I was wondering earlier in my life,” Letang told NHL.com. “If I waited that long to have kids and they don’t see what I’ve done ... it would have been tough.”
Letang is 38 now. He played his 1,200th game, all with the Penguins, on Thursday. Alex has been around for most; Victoria has seen her share.
Alex, in particular, has watched him on the biggest stage. He was born after Letang lifted the Stanley Cup in 2009 but before he won it in 2016 and 2017.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs weren't a hope, but an expectation. Letang qualified for them in his first 16 seasons, but Pittsburgh has since missed the past three. And time could be running out for Alex and Victoria to see their dad on another deep run.
“I think we see the window, like, I’m talking about the length of our career, it’s getting on the short end of it,” Letang said. “You want another taste of the playoffs. It’s the best time of the year to play hockey. Every single guy that’s in this room, they’re eager to get back to that.”
Letang scored 58 seconds into overtime of his 1,200th game Thursday, capping a 4-3 home win against the Detroit Red Wings that the Penguins (18-12-9) hope is part of a midseason push. They've won three straight entering a rematch against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (12 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS) and trail the Buffalo Sabres by one point for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.