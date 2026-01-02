Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally from down 3 to top Jets

Matthews, who also had an assist, made it 6-5 at 15:38 of the third period. He backhanded a shot from the slot with Jets goalie Eric Comrie out of position after he mishandled the puck at the left side of the net. The goal was Matthews’ 419th in the NHL, leaving him one from tying Mats Sundin for the most in Toronto history.

Matias Maccelli and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (19-15-6), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Joseph Woll allowed four goals on 17 shots before being pulled, and Dennis Hildeby made 19 saves in relief.

Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, and Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist for the Jets (15-20-4), who are 0-5-3 in their past eight. Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 11.

The Jets went up 1-0 at 14:09 of the first period when Vilardi took a pass from Scheifele and shot between Woll’s pads from the right hash marks.

Dylan DeMelo made it 2-0 at 17:38 when his slap shot from the point was inadvertently deflected by Matthews.

Matthews cut it to 2-1 at 1:34 of the second period, chipping a backhanded redirection over Comrie’s glove at the side of the net on a give-and-go with Max Domi.

Alex Iafallo pushed the lead to 3-1 at 2:11 when he spun and put a backhand shot along the ice from the slot past Woll’s left pad.

Scheifele then made it 4-1 at 5:24. He took a pass from Vilardi, who was behind the net, and shot from the top of the crease.

Ekman-Larsson cut it to 4-2 at 11:04, using Vilardi as a screen when he took a pass from Scott Laughton and shot from the high slot.

Matthews made it 4-3 on the power play at 19:57 when he shot from the slot after taking a pass from Morgan Rielly.

The Maple Leafs tied it 4-4 at 6:30 of the third. Matthew Knies fed a no-look pass to Maccelli, who shot high to the blocker side from the right face-off dot.

Scheifele gave the Jets a 5-4 lead with a power-play goal at 8:50 when he shot over Hildeby’s blocker from the right dot.

Troy Stecher tied it 5-5 at 13:13 with a shot from the top of the left face-off circle after taking a pass from Bobby McMann.