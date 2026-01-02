Beniers scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators

Grubauer makes 24 saves for Seattle, which is 5-0-1 in past 6

NSH at SEA | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Matty Beniers scored twice for the Seattle Kraken, who cruised to a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Jamie Oleksiak and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken (17-14-7), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1). Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

Roman Josi scored for the Predators (18-18-4), who had won two straight and five of their previous six. Juuse Saros made 19 saves.

Beniers gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 3:48 of the first period. He positioned himself near the bottom of the left circle and redirected Ryker Evans’ wrist shot from the point over Saros’ right shoulder.

Oleksiak pushed the lead to 2-0 at 10:41, using Ben Meyers as a screen and scoring with a wrist shot into the top right corner.

Beniers scored his second goal of the period 10 seconds later to make it 3-0. Jordan Eberle flubbed an attempt at the rebound of Kaapo Kakko's initial shot, but the puck kicked out to Beniers, who poked it under Saros’ glove from the edge of the crease.

Josi cut the deficit to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 17:34 of the second period. He received a feed from Ryan O’Reilly at the top of the slot and put a shot over Grubauer's glove.

McCann added an empty-net goal at 17:47 of the third period for the 4-1 final.

