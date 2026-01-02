CHL Notebook: Checking in on fast finishers to 2025

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week: A look at some of the top performers through the end of the 2025 calendar year.

As the calendar turns from 2025 to 2026, some of the top players in the Canadian Hockey League are continuing to excel as they progress toward becoming future NHL stars.

Here are a few of the top performers at this point of the season (players listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Wednesday):

Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (St. Louis Blues)

Carbonneau scored a goal in each of his first three games back from Christmas and has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) during an eight-game point streak, and 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) during his past 14 games. The 19-year-old is tied for second in the QMJHL with 28 goals in 30 games this season.

The Blues selected Carbonneau in the first round (No. 19) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Rudy Guimond, G, Moncton, QMJHL (Detroit Red Wings)

Guimond won his QMJHL-best 22nd game on Dec. 31, making 26 saves in a 6-1 win against Charlottetown. The 20-year-old is 22-4-2 with two shutouts in 28 games. His .924 save percentage leads the league, and his 2.32 goals-against average is second.

The Red Wings selected Guimond in the sixth round (No. 169) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Miroslav Holinka, C, Edmonton, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Holinka had six points (five goals, one assist) in his first three games back from the holiday break, including his first hat trick of the season, scoring once in each period in a 5-2 win against Lethbridge on Dec. 28. The 20-year-old leads Edmonton with 21 goals and 49 points in 32 games, and he's already surpassed the 19 goals and 45 points he had in 47 games last season.

The Maple Leafs selected Holinka in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Alex Huang, D, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Nashville Predators)

Huang had six points (two goals, four assists) in his first three games after the Christmas break, giving him 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) during a seven-game point streak. During the streak he set a personal high with five assists during a 9-1 win against Rimouski on Dec. 17. He's second among QMJHL defensemen with 40 points (four goals, 36 assists) in 33 games.

The Predators selected the 18-year-old in the fourth round (No. 122) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi, QMJHL (Anaheim Ducks)

Masse had a goal and an assist on Dec. 28 when play resumed, and then had an assist on Dec. 31. It capped a remarkable final two months of the calendar year for the 19-year-old, who had 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in the final 22 games of 2025. He had at least a point in 20 games, five three-point games and two hat tricks. He leads Chicoutimi and is third in the QMJHL with 52 points (30 goals, 22 assists) in 34 games.

The Ducks chose Masse in the third round (No. 66) of the 2024 draft.

Mateo Nobert, C, Blainville-Boisbriand, QMJHL (Vegas Golden Knights)

Nobert finished the 2025 portion of the schedule with four straight multipoint games, and goals in four in a row. That run gave the 18-year-old 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. He leads Blainville-Boisbriand with 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 32 games.

The Golden Knights selected Nobert in the third round (No. 85) of the 2025 draft.

Bryce Pickford, D, Medicine Hat, WHL (Montreal Canadiens)

Pickford got a Christmas present a day early, when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Dec. 24. He returned from the holiday break with a four-point game (one goal, three assists) in a 5-1 win against Lethbridge on Dec. 27. He finished the calendar year with 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) during an 11-game point streak. Pickford leads all WHL players with 27 goals in 34 games, and his 50 points are fourth.

The Canadiens selected the 19-year-old in the third round (No. 81) of the 2025 draft.

Jack Pridham, RW, Kitchener, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Pridham had a hat trick and a season-best 11 shots on goal in his first game after the Christmas break, a 5-3 win against Erie on Dec. 28. It was his second hat trick of the season, and the 20-year-old finished the calendar year with eight points (six goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak. He has 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) in 35 games this season.

The Blackhawks chose Pridham in third round (No. 92) of the 2024 draft.

Nathan Quinn, C, Quebec, QMJHL (Philadelphia Flyers)

The 18-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Gatineau on Dec. 28 that extended his goal streak to five games and gave him nine points (six goals, three assists) during a five-game point streak. He leads Quebec in goals (16), assists (19) and points (35) in 30 games.

Quinn was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (No. 164) of the 2025 draft.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver, WHL (Dallas Stars)

After he had an assist in his first game back from the holiday break Dec. 27, Schmidt had a hat trick plus an assist in a 7-3 win against Kamloops on Dec. 28. The 18-year-old finished the calendar year with 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) during an 18-game point streak, and is second in the WHL with 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists) in 37 games.

Schmidt was selected by the Stars in the third round (No. 94) of the 2025 draft.