Letang scores in OT, Penguins edge Red Wings for 3rd straight win

Arturs Silovs made 24 saves for the Penguins (18-12-9), who have won three in a row. James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat scored, and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Red Wings (24-14-4), who had won two straight and five of six, including 2-1 at home against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

“The more we talk about resiliency, there’s a reason why we’re talking about it,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “We’re not in a good spot.”

Blake Lizotte put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2 at 15:51 of the third period with a shot off Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

Karlsson reached 900 points (203 goals, 697 assists) in 1,123 games on the play with his second assist of the game, a point shot that hit Lizotte before he gathered the loose puck and scored. Karlsson is the 14th defenseman to hit the milestone, and second active along with Burns (930 points; 266 goals, 664 assists).

“It’s obviously nice in a way, but you know, hopefully many more to come,” Karlsson said. “I’ve played with a lot of great guys over the years and still kicking it. So, won’t stop there.”