Lightning get past Kings in 3rd to win 6th in row

Goncalves breaks tie late, Kucherov has 3 points for Tampa Bay

Lightning at Kings | Recap

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Gage Goncalves broke a tie with 1:41 left in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for their sixth straight win, 5-3 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Anthony Cirelli had tied the game 3-3 at 16:41. He was the first to a loose puck and chipped it into the top of the net from the right side.

After Goncalves put the Lightning in front 4-3 by putting in a loose puck at the left post, Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 45 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

Kucherov had a goal and two assists, Brayden Point scored twice, and Cirelli had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay (24-13-3), which was coming off a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Jake Guentzel and Darren Raddysh each had two assists, and Jonas Johansson made 17 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry had three assists for Los Angeles (16-14-9), which has lost four of five. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves in his first start since Dec. 15 because of an upper-body injury.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:34 of the first period. He took a feed from Guentzel across the slot and avoided the poke check by Kuemper before sliding the puck into an open net.

Jeff Malott tied it 1-1 at 4:43. He chased down a loose puck, spun and scored with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Kuzmenko then gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:14. Perry's tip was saved by Johansson, but Kuzmenko chipped the rebound into the net from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Tampa Bay tied it 2-2 at 18:07 of the second period. Kuemper was caught on the wrong side of the crease when the puck went behind the net and Point scored into the open right side.

Fiala’s one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Perry put the Kings in front 3-2 on the power play at 1:37 of the third.

Latest News

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Letang scores in OT, Penguins edge Red Wings for 3rd straight win

Canadiens edge Hurricanes in high-scoring game, point streak hits 7

Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally from down 3 to top Jets

Rangers aim to show 'hockey world' how good they can be at Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami 'huge game' for Rangers, Panthers

NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets

Guenther gets 1st NHL hat trick, Mammoth cruise past Islanders

Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

McKenna living up to expectations with Canada at World Junior Championship

Winter Classic in Miami providing ‘different level of excitement’

Fox says not making U.S. team for Winter Olympics ‘disappointing’

Panthers have mixed emotions on Canada roster for Olympics

Barkov, Tkachuk ‘boost morale’ at Panthers practice on eve of Winter Classic

Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

Zetterlund scores late in 3rd period, Senators defeat Capitals