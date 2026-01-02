Lightning get past Kings in 3rd to win 6th in row

Anthony Cirelli had tied the game 3-3 at 16:41. He was the first to a loose puck and chipped it into the top of the net from the right side.

After Goncalves put the Lightning in front 4-3 by putting in a loose puck at the left post, Nikita Kucherov scored into an empty net with 45 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

Kucherov had a goal and two assists, Brayden Point scored twice, and Cirelli had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay (24-13-3), which was coming off a 4-3 overtime win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Jake Guentzel and Darren Raddysh each had two assists, and Jonas Johansson made 17 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist, and Corey Perry had three assists for Los Angeles (16-14-9), which has lost four of five. Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves in his first start since Dec. 15 because of an upper-body injury.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:34 of the first period. He took a feed from Guentzel across the slot and avoided the poke check by Kuemper before sliding the puck into an open net.

Jeff Malott tied it 1-1 at 4:43. He chased down a loose puck, spun and scored with a wrist shot from the high slot.

Kuzmenko then gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:14. Perry's tip was saved by Johansson, but Kuzmenko chipped the rebound into the net from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Tampa Bay tied it 2-2 at 18:07 of the second period. Kuemper was caught on the wrong side of the crease when the puck went behind the net and Point scored into the open right side.

Fiala’s one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Perry put the Kings in front 3-2 on the power play at 1:37 of the third.