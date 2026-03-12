NHL On Tap: Sabres look for 9th straight win; Stars' point streak at 13

Ducks are hunting

The Anaheim Ducks will try to build on their lead in the Pacific Division when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KCOP-13, Victory+). The Ducks (36-25-3) are three points ahead of the Oilers and Golden Knights with a game in hand on both. They have already surpassed their win total from last season (35) and are attempting to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18. They have won three of their past four games and eight of 10 since Feb. 1. Toronto (27-27-11) has lost eight games in a row (0-6-2).

Seeing Red

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to end a prolonged slump when they play the Detroit Red Wings in an important game for the Atlantic Division standings at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS). The Lightning (39-20-4) have lost six of their past seven games, allowing 5.0 goals per game. Their only win in that stretch came against the similarly slumping but out-of-playoff contention Maple Leafs. They have fallen out of first place and are now tied with the Montreal Canadiens for second place in the Atlantic Division after Montreal’s 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Red Wings (36-22-7) are coming off one of their hardest losses of the season, 4-3 to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, when they had a 3-2 lead before allowing two goals in the final 90 seconds. They are 3-3-1 in seven games since coming back from the Olympic break. But a regulation win would put them one point behind the Lightning.