NHL On Tap: Sabres look for 9th straight win; Stars' point streak at 13

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including one on nationally in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Buffalo buzzsaw
The Buffalo Sabres will go for their ninth straight win when they play the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B). The Sabres’ eight-game winning streak is their second longest of the season after a 10-game streak from Dec. 9-31. This is the first time they’ve had multiple winning streaks of eight-plus game in one season. More impressively, every win has come in regulation, the longest such streak for Buffalo in 20 years, since an eight-game regulation winning streak from March 3-16, 2006. Buffalo is 29-5-2 since Dec. 9 and has a four-point lead on the Tampa Bay Lightning for first in the Atlantic Division. The Capitals (32-27-7) are playing the second game in a back to back after losing 4-1 at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Alex Ovechkin needs two goals to join Wayne Gretzky as the only players in NHL history with 1,000 career goals in the regular season and playoffs combined.