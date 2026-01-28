Kane joins history books by tying Modano's mark for most points among U.S.-born players

DETROIT -- One more point. That’s all Patrick Kane needs to break the NHL record for points by a player born in the United States.

The 37-year-old forward tied Mike Modano when he reached 1,374 points Tuesday.

It wasn’t a storybook moment. The Detroit Red Wings trailed the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 and pulled their goalie. Kane earned a secondary assist on a goal by Alex DeBrincat that cut their deficit to 2-1 with 2:15 to go, and they ended up losing 3-1 at Little Caesars Arena.

“It’s tough right now,” Kane said. “Nothing really went right for us tonight, so it’s tough to really think about right now. But hopefully next game’s a better result and can move past Mike next game, so that’d be nice to do that and do it with a win.”

Still, this was a moment for the history books.

“We have to be human beings about this,” coach Todd McLellan said. “None of us are happy that we lost the game tonight, but he also reached a pretty significant milestone. He’s one away from being on top of that mountain.

“We’re happy for him. We’re excited for him. Twenty years from now, when he’s telling the story, yeah, maybe it was in a loss, but it’s not going to hurt as much.”