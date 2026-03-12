NHL Status Report: Pearson, Schenn could make debut for Sabres

Reinhart expected back for Panthers, Eklund game-time call for Sharks

Luke Schenn status report BUF debut

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Tanner Pearson and Luke Schenn could each make his debut with the Sabres against the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B). Pearson, a forward, and Schenn, a defenseman, were acquired from the Jets separate deals prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday. Pearson has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 games with the Jets this season and Schenn has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 46 games. … The status of forward Alex Tuch (lower-body injury) who missed the final minutes of Buffalo's 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, is uncertain.

Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart is expected to play for the Panthers against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS). The forward, who has soft tissue issues, was rested in the Panthers' 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Forwards Carter Verhaeghe (tightness) and Anton Lundell (rest after playing in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026) are out against Columbus. Defenseman Mike Benning will make his NHL debut for the Panthers. Benning draws in for Uvis Balinskis (upper-body injury) and will play with Niko Mikkola.

San Jose Sharks

William Eklund will be a game-time decision for the Sharks against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNE). Eklund did not practice on Wednesday due to a lower-body injury. He took part in line rushes at the morning skate Thursday, but coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward’s status was still to be determined. Eklund has 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 58 games this season. The Sharks have also recalled forward Igor Chernyshov from the San Jose Barracuda, their AHL affiliate. Chernyshov has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games with the Sharks this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Spencer Knight could start for the Blackhawks against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN). The goalie has missed their past three games due to illness, but practiced on Wednesday. Goalie Drew Commesso, who made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime win against the Mammoth on Monday, was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

