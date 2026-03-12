NHL Status Report: Pearson, Schenn could make debut for Sabres

San Jose Sharks

William Eklund will be a game-time decision for the Sharks against the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNE). Eklund did not practice on Wednesday due to a lower-body injury. He took part in line rushes at the morning skate Thursday, but coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward’s status was still to be determined. Eklund has 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 58 games this season. The Sharks have also recalled forward Igor Chernyshov from the San Jose Barracuda, their AHL affiliate. Chernyshov has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games with the Sharks this season.