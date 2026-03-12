Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

CAPITALS (32-27-7) at SABRES (40-19-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Noah Ostlund

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Josh Doan -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power 

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Michael Kesselring, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa

Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 18 saves at Philadelphia. ... Tuch is questionable after not playing the final 7:24 of a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday as a precaution because of a lower-body issue. … Schenn and Pearson, each acquired in separate trades with the Winnipeg Jets prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, skated with the Sabres for the first time after receiving their work visas. … Schenn could make his Buffalo debut in place of Kesselring, who skated on a defense pair with Metsa during the Sabres morning skate. … Pearson, a forward, skated on a line with Dunne and Kozak.

