Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

CAPITALS (32-27-7) at SABRES (40-19-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MSG-B
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Noah Ostlund
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Josh Doan -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Michael Kesselring, Tanner Pearson, Josh Dunne, Zach Metsa
Injured: Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. … Lindgren is expected to start after Thompson made 18 saves at Philadelphia. ... Tuch is questionable after not playing the final 7:24 of a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday as a precaution because of a lower-body issue. … Schenn and Pearson, each acquired in separate trades with the Winnipeg Jets prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, skated with the Sabres for the first time after receiving their work visas. … Schenn could make his Buffalo debut in place of Kesselring, who skated on a defense pair with Metsa during the Sabres morning skate. … Pearson, a forward, skated on a line with Dunne and Kozak.