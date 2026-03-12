Flyers score 4 unanswered goals, overcome Capitals

Travis Konecny, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale also scored, Noah Cates had two assists and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves for Philadelphia (30-23-11), which won in regulation for the first time since Feb. 28.

Ryan Leonard scored and Logan Thompson made 18 saves for Washington (32-27-7), which has lost four of its past five games and its fourth straight on the road.

Leonard put the Capitals ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 9:51 of the first period. He pulled the puck out of traffic along the left boards, wheeled to the top of the left face-off circle and beat Ersson to the short side past his blocker. The goal extends Leonard's personal point streak to four games (three goals, one assist), tying his career-high.

It's the NHL-high 44th time Philadelphia allowed the game's first goal.

Konecny, celebrating his 29th birthday, tied the game 1-1 at 4:23 of the second period when he scored from the right side after a cross-ice pass off the rush from Travis Sanheim.

Zegras gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 12:13 when he finished a 2-on-1 rush with Tippett that started when Tippett forced a turnover at the Philadelphia blue line.

Drysdale made it 3-1 at 7:17 of the third period. Cates had a wraparound attempt at the right post roll off his stick before being kicked out by Thompson, but it went to Drysdale in the high slot. Drysdale dragged the puck around Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas to create space and score with a wrist shot.

Tippett closed the scoring with an empty-net goal at 18:57.