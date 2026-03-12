Larkin, Copp out at least 2 weeks for Red Wings with injuries

Captain won gold with U.S. at Olympics; Perron remains sidelined after Senators trade

Dylan Larkin for injury story March 12 26

© Nic Antaya/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp are likely out at least two weeks for the Detroit Red Wings, each with a lower-body injury.

Both forwards will be reevaluated at that time.

"Two weeks is still two weeks," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said following the morning skate. "They're both very good players. We'd like to have them in the lineup."

The Red Wings (36-22-7) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS). They hold the first wild-card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and are three points behind the third-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.

"If all goes well with recovery, we'll hopefully have them back and in that time frame, they don't lose a lot of conditioning or timing if you will," McLellan said. "As it goes longer, then you run into having to get them back up to speed and getting their lungs and legs back. We're hoping the two-week time frame is what it turns out to be."

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Larkin, the Red Wings captain, left midway through the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on March 6 after losing an edge and having his right knee buckle following an awkward fall. He has 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games, third on Detroit behind forwards Lucas Raymond (65 points; 20 goals, 45 assists) and Alex DeBrincat (64 points; 33 goals, 31 assists).

The 29-year-old also won a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he had three points (two goals, one assist) in six games.

Copp was injured when he got tangled up with Panthers forward Tomas Nosek after a face-off, with Nosek landing on top of Copp's leg at 13:18 of the second period in a 4-3 loss at Florida on Tuesday. He has 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) in 65 games.

McLellan said David Perron will also be out for a week with a lower-body injury. The forward, who hasn't played since Jan. 20, was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 5. He has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games.

