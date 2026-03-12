Larkin, Copp out at least 2 weeks for Red Wings with injuries

Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp are likely out at least two weeks for the Detroit Red Wings, each with a lower-body injury.

Both forwards will be reevaluated at that time.

"Two weeks is still two weeks," Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said following the morning skate. "They're both very good players. We'd like to have them in the lineup."

The Red Wings (36-22-7) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS). They hold the first wild-card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and are three points behind the third-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.

"If all goes well with recovery, we'll hopefully have them back and in that time frame, they don't lose a lot of conditioning or timing if you will," McLellan said. "As it goes longer, then you run into having to get them back up to speed and getting their lungs and legs back. We're hoping the two-week time frame is what it turns out to be."