NHL Eastern Conference training camp storylines

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Training camps across the NHL open Wednesday with off-ice medicals and testing, and the first on-ice practices scheduled for Thursday.

The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings got a head start because they're in Australia representing the League in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne.

But the 30 teams beginning training camp in the northern hemisphere are ready to get going in their home markets across North America. There are storylines to watch in every NHL city with the 2023-24 season opening Oct. 10.

Here is a breakdown of some of the most important things to watch in training camp for teams in the Eastern Conference, listed in order of finish last season:

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Boston Bruins: The Bruins are moving on without centers Patrice Bergeron and David KrejciDavid Krejci, who each announced his retirement from the NHL this summer. Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle figure to be the top two centers on the depth chart to start camp and Boston needs to sort out its depth at the position. Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie appear to be the top two options for third line center. The situation, which had never been an issue in recent seasons, is in flux and likely will be a storyline throughout training camp and into the regular season as well.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forward lines are typically ever changing throughout the season, but this is Toronto and these are the Maple Leafs, so how they start training camp will be an instant topic of conversation. The big question is who will play left wing on Auston Matthews's line, assuming it'll be either William Nylander or Mitchell Marner on the right wing. Top options include Tyler Bertuzzi, who signed a one-year contract with Toronto on July 2, and rookie Matthew Knies, who will be worth watching throughout camp to see if he can earn a spot on the NHL roster. The fact he's on his entry-level contract and will make $925,000 this season helps his cause.

Nylander's offensive impact for the Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning are replacing several key forwards who left during the offseason, most notably Alex Killorn, who had 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) last season, his 11th with Tampa Bay. But he signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1. Also gone are Ross Colton (traded to the Colorado Avalanche on June 28), Pat Maroon (traded to the Minnesota Wild on July 2) and Corey Perry (traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on June 29). The Lightning will be reconfiguring their forward depth chart around Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Nicholas Paul throughout training camp.

Florida Panthers: The defending Eastern Conference champions will be starting the season without defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, who each required shoulder surgery after the run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. The Panthers also lost defensemen Radko Gudas (signed with the Ducks on July 1) and Marc Staal (signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 3). They added Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov on the back end to help replace Gudas and Staal, but it'll be hard, if not impossible, to replace Montour and Ekblad, one of the biggest challenges Florida will face in camp.

Buffalo Sabres: Goaltending will be the position most watched and monitored in camp. The Sabres have three, but a clear No. 1, or even No. 2, has yet to emerge. Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi each is going to be in the battle for playing time, but inexperience is a factor, the three having combined for 100 games of NHL experience; Comrie (47), Luukkonen (46) and Levi (seven). The Sabres have playoff aspirations and will need at least two of their goalies to step up.

Ottawa Senators: The Senators will have a healthy Josh Norris for training camp after the center was limited to eight games last season because of a shoulder injury. Norris might be Ottawa's best two-way center and his health is key making a run toward the postseason. Norris is healthy and should be a full participant, but what line he centers and who he plays with will be worth watching. The Senators also still need to re-sign restricted free agent forward Shane Pinto.

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat is the Red Wings' most notable new addition, heading a list that includes forward J.T. Compher and defensemen Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere. Where DeBrincat slots in will be interesting; the most logical spot appears to be on the top line with left wing Lucas Raymond and center Dylan Larkin. Detroit ranked 24th in the NHL in goals last season (237) and hasn't had a 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. DeBrincat, who scored 27 goals last season with the Senators and 41 twice with the Chicago Blackhawks, could be the next one for the Red Wings, but chemistry with linemates will be key and that starts to develop in training camp.

The guys evaluate the Red Wings busy offseason

Montreal Canadiens: Juraj Slafkovsky is healthy after the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft sustained a season-ending lower-body injury in January. The forward, who played in 39 games as a rookie with 10 points (four goals, six assists), will have to earn his spot in the lineup, likely in a second- or third-line role. If he can't, he'll likely head to Laval of the American Hockey League. Cole Caufield is also back after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in February. The forward was on pace for more than 40 goals before the injury.

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov is coming off surgery on a torn ACL, sustained in March. The forward resumed skating on his own in July and is more than six months past his surgery, which forced him to miss Carolina's run to the Eastern Conference Final last season. He is expected to be ready to start the season, but his progression through training camp and how the Hurricanes bring him along will be worth monitoring.

New Jersey Devils: The competition for playing time between goalies Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid could develop into one of the most intriguing storylines of the Devils' season. Vanecek has the inside track to be the opening night starter; he was the No. 1 last season and played a huge role in New Jersey's second-place finish in the division and reaching the playoffs, going 33-11-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and three shutouts in 52 games. But Schmid replaced Vanecek after Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Rangers and helped the Devils to a seven-game series victory, going 4-1 with a 1.38 GAA, .951 save percentage and two shutouts.

Should the Devils trust their goaltender situation?

New York Rangers: Alexis Lafrenière could be at right wing when the Rangers take the ice for training camp Thursday. Lafreniere, who is entering his fourth season after being the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has been primarily a left wing behind Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider on the depth chart. He's still technically behind them, but could be moved to a top-six role if new coach Peter Laviolette shifts him to the right side. Lafreniere has always said he has been open to the switch, but former coach Gerard Gallant was hesitant to put him at right wing in the past two seasons, repeatedly saying the forward was more comfortable at left wing. Kaapo Kakko and Blake Wheeler are also options at right wing in New York's top six forward group. Lafreniere had 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 81 games last season and signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Aug. 24.

New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal has been primarily a center for the Islanders since he won the Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year in 2017-18. However, that changed last season, when Barzal got some time playing on center Bo Horvat's right wing. With Horvat, Brock Nelson, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Casey Cizikas on the center depth chart, it's possible Barzal begins training camp on Horvat's wing again.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Erik Karlsson is the shiny new addition in Pittsburgh, but the Penguins have to figure out how to best utilize him after he won the Norris Trophy, voted as top defenseman in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks last season, when he had a League career-high 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) in 82 games last season. Karlsson, like Kris Letang, is a right-handed shooter. Will Karlsson and Letang play on the same power-play unit or will coach Mike Sullivan separate them? If together, one would play the point and the other would play off him. If apart, each could quarterback his respective power-play unit. Karlsson could play at even strength with either fellow Swede Marcus Pettersson or Ryan Graves, who signed a six-year contract with Pittsburgh on July 1. The likely top four on defense will be Karlsson, Letang, Graves and Pettersson.

Does Karlsson turn Pittsburgh into a Cup contender?

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have a hole at left wing on their second line with Max Pacioretty unlikely to start the season on time because he's still completing his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Pacioretty may not be ready until November or December. Alex Ovechkin is obviously the first-line left wing, but Washington needs to find out who is best suited behind him. They have Sonny Milano, who could fill that spot. Connor McMichael could move from center to left wing, or Anthony Mantha could move from right wing to left wing. The other option is a trade. The Capitals also have to determine whether centers Evgeny Kuznetsov or Dylan Strome will play with Ovechkin. Nicklas Backstrom is also an option, but speed could be a concern.

Philadelphia Flyers: Sean Couturier (back) and Cam Atkinson (neck) each missed last season, and their health and subsequent playing time will be constantly monitored throughout training camp. The Flyers are rebuilding and have young forwards like Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates, who could demand bigger opportunities depending on how they look during camp. But Couturier and Atkinson are the veterans needed to not only keep Philadelphia competitive, but to help bring the young players along.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Pascal Vincent had less than a week to prepare to run his first practice as a head coach in the NHL. Vincent was named Blue Jackets coach on Sunday, replacing Mike Babcock, who resigned without coaching a game for Columbus. Columbus is picking up the pieces and Vincent, who joined Columbus as an associate coach in 2021, has to implement his system and style. The good news is the returning players all know him. But the Blue Jackets have several players new to the team, including center Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and defensemen Damon Severson and Ivan Provorov; each is expected to play an impactful role.

