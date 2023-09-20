NHL Eastern Conference training camp storylines

Tampa Bay Lightning: The Lightning are replacing several key forwards who left during the offseason, most notably Alex Killorn, who had 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) last season, his 11th with Tampa Bay. But he signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks on July 1. Also gone are Ross Colton (traded to the Colorado Avalanche on June 28), Pat Maroon (traded to the Minnesota Wild on July 2) and Corey Perry (traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on June 29). The Lightning will be reconfiguring their forward depth chart around Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel and Nicholas Paul throughout training camp.

Florida Panthers: The defending Eastern Conference champions will be starting the season without defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad, who each required shoulder surgery after the run to the Stanley Cup Final last season. The Panthers also lost defensemen Radko Gudas (signed with the Ducks on July 1) and Marc Staal (signed with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 3). They added Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov on the back end to help replace Gudas and Staal, but it'll be hard, if not impossible, to replace Montour and Ekblad, one of the biggest challenges Florida will face in camp.

Buffalo Sabres: Goaltending will be the position most watched and monitored in camp. The Sabres have three, but a clear No. 1, or even No. 2, has yet to emerge. Eric Comrie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi each is going to be in the battle for playing time, but inexperience is a factor, the three having combined for 100 games of NHL experience; Comrie (47), Luukkonen (46) and Levi (seven). The Sabres have playoff aspirations and will need at least two of their goalies to step up.

Ottawa Senators: The Senators will have a healthy Josh Norris for training camp after the center was limited to eight games last season because of a shoulder injury. Norris might be Ottawa's best two-way center and his health is key making a run toward the postseason. Norris is healthy and should be a full participant, but what line he centers and who he plays with will be worth watching. The Senators also still need to re-sign restricted free agent forward Shane Pinto.

Detroit Red Wings: Alex DeBrincat is the Red Wings' most notable new addition, heading a list that includes forward J.T. Compher and defensemen Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere. Where DeBrincat slots in will be interesting; the most logical spot appears to be on the top line with left wing Lucas Raymond and center Dylan Larkin. Detroit ranked 24th in the NHL in goals last season (237) and hasn't had a 40-goal scorer since Marian Hossa in 2008-09. DeBrincat, who scored 27 goals last season with the Senators and 41 twice with the Chicago Blackhawks, could be the next one for the Red Wings, but chemistry with linemates will be key and that starts to develop in training camp.