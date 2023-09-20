Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total, impact on Capitals

What's the outlook for J.T. Miller this season? He just doesn't seem like a sensible fit for Vancouver. -- @CanucksWontWin

Miller had 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 81 games last season, including 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 35 games after Rick Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach on Jan. 22. If that's not a fit, then what is your definition of fit? The Canucks need Miller to be good. He's been talked about as being a part of their leadership group behind captain Quinn Hughes, a group that also includes center Elias Pettersson and goalie Thatcher Demko. He's in line to be Vancouver's No. 2 center behind Pettersson. The Canucks need him in the middle as opposed to on the wing. He's a huge part of a power play that has to score because they may have some shortcomings at 5-on-5, particularly defensively. He's a short-handed scoring threat, which is why he played more on the penalty kill under Tocchet (2:04 per game). Miller isn't the primary scorer on the team. That's Pettersson, Hughes, and heck, even Andrei Kuzmenko, but he can be a point-per-game player again and he will play significant minutes in all situations. That's a fit.

Are we more likely to see progression or regression from New Jersey? -- @VincentCento

Regression in the regular season, but that doesn't mean anything for the playoffs.

The Devils set their record for wins (52) and points (112) last season. Progression would have them breaking those marks. Though not out of the question, it's not expected, especially since I think it'll be harder for them this season as the hunted rather than the hunters. They will be taken seriously at the start. I don't think the NHL thought the Devils were for real until halfway through last season, when they kept proving that they would not regress. This is a good team, but 52 wins and 112 points will be tough to top. That said, the Devils don't need to top it if they can use the lessons they learned from their playoff experience last season. They should be a playoff team again, and a hardened playoff team at that. They ran out of gas last season against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round, plain and simple. The Devils now have a better idea of how to manage an 82-game season when you have bigger aspirations come playoff time. They may not win as many games in the regular season, but they'll win enough to qualify for the playoffs, and then their experience will matter provided their goaltending holds up.

Hearing rumors of a 3-2-1-0 point system for regular-season games again. Are you hearing anything about that? -- @tblewis99

There is zero truth to this rumor. I've been told by an executive at the NHL that no consideration is being given to changing the point system for regular-season games to three points for a regulation win, two points for a win in overtime or a shootout, and one point for a loss in overtime or a shootout. It will stay two points for a win in any fashion, one for a loss in overtime or a shootout. But that doesn't mean all wins are equal. Regulation wins are already worth more than wins in overtime or a shootout if you go by the tiebreaking scenarios. If two teams are equal in points, the first tiebreaker to determine who is ahead in the standings is the greater number of games won in regulation, which puts a greater emphasis on regulation wins. If teams are even in points and regulation wins, the second tiebreaker is the greater number of games won in regulation and overtime. And if teams are even in points, regulation wins and regulation/overtime wins, the third tiebreaker brings shootout wins into the equation.

Here's a tough one: What's a realistic point total for Erik Karlsson on the Penguins? -- @olwebbhead

It won't be 101, which Karlsson had last season with the San Jose Sharks. That's likely a once-in-a-lifetime season for Karlsson, who won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenseman. Points will be spread around more evenly with the Pittsburgh Penguins when you factor in Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Jeff Carter and Reilly Smith. Before I cop out and say I don't know how many points to expect from Karlsson (70? More?) I have to know if he's playing on the first power-play unit. If yes, that should boost his total because he'll be with Crosby, Malkin and Guentzel, once the forward returns from surgery he had on his right ankle. Karlsson had 27 power-play points last season with the Sharks, who ranked 25th in the NHL on the man-advantage at 18.4 percent. The Penguins, who ranked 14th in the NHL last season (21.7 percent), could have a top 10 power play with Karlsson. If he’s on the second unit, though, the power-play boost won't be as great. Letang and

Karlsson are both right-handed, so ideally the Penguins would split them on the power play.

Karlsson’s offensive zone starts at 5-on-5 will also adjust because of Letang. The Penguins can alternate their top two defense pairs in offensive zone starts because both Letang and Karlsson are point producers. It's hard to predict, but if he plays 82 games, I think Karlsson will get in the neighborhood of 75 points.