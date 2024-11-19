NHL Buzz: Thomas to return from fractured ankle for Blues against Wild

St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas will return to the Blues lineup against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) four weeks after fracturing his right ankle.

Thomas, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in seven games this season, was injured blocking a shot by defenseman Neal Pionk early in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22. He missed 12 games.

Thomas was originally expected to be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks but began skating last week.

"It's obviously frustrating being out," Thomas said. "I invested a lot in myself and pretty happy with the result and getting back so soon. Excited to be back in the lineup and looking forward to getting in the trenches with the guys."

Thomas will center a top line with Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou.

St. Louis went 4-7-1 without its No. 1 center.

"Since we went on the road, I think it was going to be a day-to-day thing at that point," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "We saw a lot of good progress with him on the ice and how he was feeling. Yesterday, he came in and had a great skate, talked to the doctors and he feels comfortable and the doctors are comfortable with it and he's ready to go." -- Lou Korac