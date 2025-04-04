Sharks grant 5-year-old cancer survivor's wish to meet Celebrini 

Following the practice, Celebrini and Luke held a joint press conference. Celebrini knelt next to Luke and enjoyed the moment.

"It was good," Luke said after being asked if it was fun.

"Did you learn some new cellys?" Celebrini asked.

Luke responded by nodding his head yes.

"It's pretty natural. [You're] a goal scorer. You already know how to do all that stuff," Celebrini smiled.

Luke got to share today's festivities with his two older siblings, Ryan, who is eight, and Ellie, who is ten.

"First class by the Sharks to allow our whole family because the kids obviously were affected by it too greatly this past summer," John said. "Just super cool."

The Schumann family has no ties to California and live in Lakeville, Minnesota. John said former Hobey Baker winner Ryan Duncan is his co-worker and gifted Luke a signed Celebrini puck after the Sharks rookie attended the Hobey Baker Banquet in 2024.

Luke and his family will attend Saturday's Sharks game against the Seattle Kraken at SAP Center (7 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA). Luke will get to ride the Zamboni during the first intermission.