Sharks grant 5-year-old cancer survivor's wish to meet Celebrini 

The San Jose Sharks hosted 5-year-old cancer survivor Luke Schumann and his family during practice on Friday. Luke wished to meet 2024 NHL Draft No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini.
Luke was diagnosed with a rare form of Hodgkin lymphoma after his parents discovered a lump under his armpit the day before his birthday in May 2024. Luke underwent surgery to remove the tumor, followed by chemotherapy throughout the summer. He completed his chemotherapy treatment in September 2024 and is currently cancer-free.
"If you're 18 years or younger, Make-A-Wish provides these cool opportunities for kids," Luke's father, John Schumann, said. "I had bought him a pair of Sharks socks when he first started to play hockey, and he fell in love with the Sharks and wanted to meet the Sharks and Macklin. So that's how we're here."