Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 4
Joonas Korpisalo had to do a double take on Tuesday. The Boston Bruins goalie’s son dressed up in full goalie gear to watch his dad play against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. The tot sported a goalie mask, pads and a mini stick as his mother held him on the glass to greet Korpisalo during warmups. The veteran goalie made sure to gift his son a puck through the camera hole in the glass.
Ranking: Heir to the goal
The Utah Hockey Club family room came to cheer for their king, Michael Kesselring, on Tuesday. A few Utah player’s wives and kids created homemade signs and shirts for the young defenseman as an April Fool’s joke. The crew wore crowns and shirts that said, “Here for Kesselking” in nod to the defenseman’s nickname “King.” “Here for the King,” “We [heart] Kessel-king” and “Who doesn’t love a cat guy?” the signs said that were held up on the glass during warmups. Kesselring is also a proud cat dad.
Ranking: Bend the knee
3. Mini Victor E. Green
A new Victor E. Green moved into American Airlines Center. A 5-year-old fan dressed up as the Dallas Stars mascot during the team’s game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The mini-Victor E. Green was held up against the glass during warmups with a very important checklist. The adorable fan already checked off starting school, having a baby brother and going to a Stars game. He had two items left on his list: Get a puck/stick and meet the real Victor E. Green. The young fan caught the attention of the Stars mascot who wrote “My child” in response to the social media post and helped him check off the last two boxes. Later in the game, the mini mascot showed off his dance moves on the arena video board.
Ranking: Mini me, you complete me
Ryan Leonard and his friends had a week to remember. The Washington Capitals rookie made his NHL debut in front of his Boston College teammates at TD Garden on Tuesday. Leonard, who is from Massachusetts, tossed his buddies a puck who were sporting his college jersey and hyping him up on the glass during warmups. Earlier in the week, Leonard and his friends kicked it with his new teammate Alex Ovechkin at a Boston bar.
Ranking: Hometown debut vibes
5. Jon Cooper and some fans
Jon Cooper is the most popular man in town. The Tampa Bay Lightning head coach hung with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden and Outback Steakhouse founder Chris Sullivan this week. Gruden posted a picture of their hangout on social media on Monday. If you are thinking what a random crew, Outback Steakhouse is headquartered in Tampa.
Ranking: No rules, just right
Brad Marchand couldn’t believe his eyes this week. The Florida Panthers forward had a priceless reaction to a picture a fan brought to an autograph signing. The picture featured Marchand wearing a crown and “The People’s Princess” written on top. Marchand’s mouth dropped when he saw the picture which the fan captured in a photo posted to social media.
Ranking: Royal photoshop skills