Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 4

A new Victor E. Green moved into American Airlines Center. A 5-year-old fan dressed up as the Dallas Stars mascot during the team’s game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday. The mini-Victor E. Green was held up against the glass during warmups with a very important checklist. The adorable fan already checked off starting school, having a baby brother and going to a Stars game. He had two items left on his list: Get a puck/stick and meet the real Victor E. Green. The young fan caught the attention of the Stars mascot who wrote “My child” in response to the social media post and helped him check off the last two boxes. Later in the game, the mini mascot showed off his dance moves on the arena video board.

Ranking: Mini me, you complete me