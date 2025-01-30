NHL Buzz: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
Edmonton Oilers
John Klingberg will make his debut with the Oilers when they play the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNP, FDSNDET).
The 32-year-old had five assists in 14 games last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs before his season ended because of hip surgery.
"I had two hip surgeries before I got to the League," said Klingberg, who had operations at ages 18 and 21. "Now it's just a matter of proving it's ready to go.
"I'm excited to play. What's it been, 440 days?"
Klingberg, who last played Nov. 11, 2023, had been testing things out while skating with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League prior to signing with the Oilers on Jan. 17.
He has 412 points (81 goals, 331 assists) in 633 regular-season games during his 10 NHL seasons.
"Obviously, the workload with him coming in is not going to be a 25-minute night for him," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He'll probably see numerous partners throughout the night." -- Gerry Moddejonge
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy will return for the Bruins against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3).
The defenseman has missed the past seven games with an upper-body injury.
"Having Chalie out for the length that he was out, it's great to have him back," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "He seems to be in a really good spirit right now. He's had some good practices under his belt. He looked good in the morning skate today, so we're excited to get him back in our lineup and obviously help stabilize the back end for us."
McAvoy has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 45 games this season while averaging 23:41of ice time.
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm has been out with a lower-body injury since taking a puck off the knee in a game against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 12. He is nearing a return, but won't play Thursday.
"It's been a long time since I played, so you just want to make sure when I get out there I can really make a different for the team. ... I want to be smart. Obviously we have the (4 Nations Face-Off) break coming up here, so it's like a few games? I'll take it day by day how it feels. I focus more on being really smart. I want to play a long time. Coming back two games too early or two games too late, feeling better, it's probably smarter sometimes being a little cautious." -- Amalie Benjamin