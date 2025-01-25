NHL Buzz: Rantanen, Hall could debut for Hurricanes against Islanders

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall each could debut for the Hurricanes at the New York Islanders on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN).

Rantanen was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Hall was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for a third-round pick in the 2025 Draft.

Rantanen has 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games this season. He has played all 619 games of his NHL career with the Avalanche and has 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists). Hall has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 46 games this season, and 721 points (275 goals, 446 assists) in 878 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers, Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Bruins and Blackhawks.

The trades came the same day the Hurricanes announced that forward William Carrier is "going to be [out] long-term now."

Carrier, who has missed the past 10 games because of a lower-body injury, is recovering from surgery.

"Not sure how long, but it's going to be, I would say, a couple months," Brind'Amour said. "... They just don't know how long the recovery is going to be."

Brind'Amour said the hope is Carrier, who last played Jan. 4, will be able to return before the end of the season.

Carrier has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 39 games, and leads Carolina with 136 hits.