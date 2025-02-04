NHL Buzz: Edstrom could miss rest of regular season for Rangers with lower-body injury

Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen is day to day because of an upper-body injury.
Flyers coach John Tortorella said Monday he isn't sure if Ristolainen would be available against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP). The defenseman left a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with 2:32 remaining in the second period.
"Nicked [up]," Tortorella said. "I'm not sure what it turns into, but as of today when I talked to him ... we'll see what happens tomorrow."
Ristolainen, who will play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 54 games.
Tortorella said there's a chance Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier could be available Tuesday. The forwards were acquired along with two NHL Draft picks in a trade with the Calgary Flames for forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee on Jan. 30.
Forward Nicolas Deslauriers, who last played Nov. 9 and has been recovering from an upper-body injury sustained during practice Dec. 4, could be activated from injured reserve and be an option to play Tuesday.
Tortorella said there needed to be more discussion between himself, general manager Daniel Briere and the medical staff before any decision is made on Deslauriers.
"I'm not sure what the paperwork is but he's cleared," Tortorella said. "I don't think the paperwork has been put in as far as taking him off the IR, but he's healthy. That's something Danny and I and the medical guys have to go through today.
"Depending on if these guys [Kuzmenko and Pelletier] come. I'm not sure if the guys we traded for will be able to get here for the game. Still working on that. Lot of moving pieces."
Forwards Owen Tippett (upper body) and Ryan Poehling (upper body) and defenseman Egor Zamula (upper body) are also day to day.
Tippett, who last played Jan. 29, is traveling with the Flyers on their two-game road trip, but Tortorella said Saturday it's unlikely he plays.
Poehling has missed eight games and Zamula five. -- Adam Kimelman