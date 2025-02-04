NHL Buzz: Edstrom could miss rest of regular season for Rangers with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom could miss the remainder of the regular season because of a lower-body injury.

The Rangers said the forward’s timeline is 2 1/2 - 3 1/2 months.

Edstrom was injured midway through the second period of a 6-3 win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 51 games.

New York’s regular-season finale is April 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Rangers (25-23-4) host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).