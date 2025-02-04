NHL Buzz: Edstrom could miss rest of regular season for Rangers with lower-body injury

Werenski out for Blue Jackets against Sabres; Brodin, Johansson expected back for Wild; Marchenko out indefinitely for Blue Jackets

New York Rangers

Adam Edstrom could miss the remainder of the regular season because of a lower-body injury.

The Rangers said the forward’s timeline is 2 1/2 - 3 1/2 months.

Edstrom was injured midway through the second period of a 6-3 win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. He has nine points (five goals, four assists) in 51 games.

New York’s regular-season finale is April 17 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Rangers (25-23-4) host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski will not play for the Blue Jackets against the Buffalo Sabes on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B).

The defenseman left a 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday in the second period with an undisclosed injury before returning in the third.

Werenski, who will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-off, is third in the NHL among defenseman with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in53 games this season and leads the NHL with an average ice time per game of 26:48.

Minnesota Wild

Jonas Brodin and Marcus Johansson were each activated off injured reserve and are expected to be in the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS).

Brodin has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury and is expected to be on a defense pair with Jared Spurgeon. Johansson, a forward, has missed eight games with a concussion and is expected to play on a line with Marco Rossi and Marcus Foligno.

Forward Ben Jones was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

With the recent transactions, as well as the 10-game suspension for forward Ryan Hartman, the Wild are carrying eight defensemen and no extra forwards.

Brodin has 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 31 games this season; Johansson has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 44 games. -- Joe McDonald

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko had surgery for a broken jaw and is out indefinitely for the Blue Jackets.

The forward sustained the injury when he was struck by a puck while sitting on the bench late in the second period of a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Marchenko, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, leads Columbus in goals (21) and plus/minus (plus-31) and has 55 points in 53 games.

Defenseman Dante Fabbro also left the game Sunday after he sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period.

“We lost our top pairing [defenseman] and our leading scorer, our top right winger,” Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli said after the game. “That’ll be rough for any team, but I think we responded well and did what we could. … I’m really hoping they are all good for next game, but we’ll see what the word is.”

The Blue Jackets recalled forward Dylan Gambrell on an emergency basis from Cleveland of the AHL.

Columbus (26-20-7) visits the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B).

New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely for the Islanders because of a lower-body injury.

The forward did not play Sunday, a 6-3 loss at the Florida Panthers, after he had an assist during a 3-2 overtime win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He took his last shift with 3:06 remaining in the third period.

Barzal missed 21 games because of an upper-body injury sustained Oct. 30 at Columbus. He has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) in 30 games this season.

New York also announced defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower body) is day to day. Mayfield, who has seven points (two goals, five assists) and is plus-14 in 50 games, also did not play Sunday.

The Islanders (24-21-7) host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN).

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris will be out "a couple weeks" with an undisclosed injury, Senators coach Travis Green said Monday.

The forward sustained the injury during the third period of a 6-0 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Norris has 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 50 games.

“I think we’ve done a good job of not focusing in on players that aren’t playing,” Green said. “Obviously, Josh is a big part of our team, but we’re focusing in on the guys that are playing. Any time someone goes out, it’s another opportunity for someone else to come in. [Senators forward Cole Reinhardt] will draw in the lineup tonight, and someone else will play center.”

Linus Ullmark served as the backup goalie to Anton Forsberg for Ottawa's 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Monday. Ullmark, who had missed the previous 18 games because of a back injury, is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 23 games.

“We’ve done a really good job,” Ullmark said of his recovery. “There’s been good communication throughout this whole process ever since Day 1 on what to really expect. Obviously there’s bumps along the way that you can’t really account for, but at the same time you’ve got to be mindful that it might happen and it might prolong things. It might go quicker than expected, but at the end of the day, it took the time that it took and I’m happy to be on the road and in the mix again.”

Ullmark is expected to play for Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20. -- Robby Stanley

New Jersey Devils

Erik Haula practiced fully Monday and will be a game-time decision at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN2).

The Devils forward has been out since Jan. 5 because of an ankle injury. Haula, who was the second-line center at practice between Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer, has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 42 games this season.

“Practicing today was more so forecasting the rest of the week,” coach Sheldon Keefe told the Devils website. “His target was more later in the week, but we’ll see. I thought he looked really good. He looked like he pushed himself quite hard, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

New Jersey (29-19-6) has lost 10 of its past 16 games (6-7-3), including 4-3 at Buffalo on Sunday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen is day to day because of an upper-body injury.

Flyers coach John Tortorella said Monday he isn't sure if Ristolainen would be available against the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSP). The defenseman left a 2-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with 2:32 remaining in the second period.

"Nicked [up]," Tortorella said. "I'm not sure what it turns into, but as of today when I talked to him ... we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Ristolainen, who will play for Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, has 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 54 games.

Tortorella said there's a chance Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier could be available Tuesday. The forwards were acquired along with two NHL Draft picks in a trade with the Calgary Flames for forwards Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee on Jan. 30.

Forward Nicolas Deslauriers, who last played Nov. 9 and has been recovering from an upper-body injury sustained during practice Dec. 4, could be activated from injured reserve and be an option to play Tuesday.

Tortorella said there needed to be more discussion between himself, general manager Daniel Briere and the medical staff before any decision is made on Deslauriers.

"I'm not sure what the paperwork is but he's cleared," Tortorella said. "I don't think the paperwork has been put in as far as taking him off the IR, but he's healthy. That's something Danny and I and the medical guys have to go through today.

"Depending on if these guys [Kuzmenko and Pelletier] come. I'm not sure if the guys we traded for will be able to get here for the game. Still working on that. Lot of moving pieces."

Forwards Owen Tippett (upper body) and Ryan Poehling (upper body) and defenseman Egor Zamula (upper body) are also day to day.

Tippett, who last played Jan. 29, is traveling with the Flyers on their two-game road trip, but Tortorella said Saturday it's unlikely he plays.

Poehling has missed eight games and Zamula five. -- Adam Kimelman

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm is unlikely to return before the 4 Nations Face-Off, according to Bruins coach Joe Sacco.

The defenseman, who has been out since Nov. 12 because of a lower-body injury, continues to skate but most likely will continue his rehab through the break for the best-on-best tournament, which will be held from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

“It’s unlikely that we’re going to see Hampus before the break,” Sacco said Monday. “We’re erring more on the side of caution with him right now, as far as that goes. That’s the plan right now.”

Sacco said Lindholm, who has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games this season, has not experienced a setback in his recovery.

“It’s just that’s where we’re at in his progress,” Sacco said. “Get him ready for after the break, just be a little bit more cautious at that point. … I know that he wants to get back in here. It’s just a matter of time now.”

Boston (26-22-6) hosts Minnesota on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NESN, SNP, TVAS). -- Amalie Benjamin

