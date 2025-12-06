NHL On Tap: Caufield seeks to extend point streak when Canadiens visit Maple Leafs

Peterka making a mark

JJ Peterka is strengthening his case to play for Germany at the Olympics, with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 29 games in his first season with the Utah Mammoth (14-12-3). He will looks to build on that success against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16). Peterka had four points (two goals, two assists) in a 7-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday prior to getting an assist in a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Flames (10-15-4) continue a four-game homestand and are coming off of a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.