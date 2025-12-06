There are 12 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including one nationally televised in the United States and four in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Caufield seeks to extend point streak when Canadiens visit Maple Leafs
Avalanche look to bounce back at Rangers; Panthers try to end skid
Caufield making his case
Should Cole Caufield make the United States team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026? The Montreal Canadiens forward certainly keeps pushing to be included, with a point streak that he extended to nine games on Wednesday with an assist before adding a shootout goal in a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets. It's the longest active streak in the NHL, with Caufield scoring 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in that span. He has 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games this season and will try to extend the streak when the Canadiens (14-9-3) visit the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP). Toronto (13-11-3) seeks a season-high fourth straight win.
Avalanche seek new point streak
Though the Colorado Avalanche had their 17-game point streak (14-0-3) end on Thursday with a 6-3 loss at the New York Islanders, they remain the top team in the NHL this season at 19-2-6, with just two regulation losses in 27 games. They get a chance to start a new run against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN). The Avalanche continue to be led by Nathan MacKinnon, who is atop the League in both points (46) and goals (22 goals). Cale Makar leads defensemen with 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists). The Rangers (15-12-2) have won five of six.
It's go time in Florida
The injury-ravaged Panthers (12-12-2) have the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference, but could get one of those injured players back when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). Forward Eetu Luostarinen practiced Friday and could play; he has missed nine games since sustaining severe burns during a grilling accident last month. Florida has lost four straight games (0-3-1) to begin a six-game homestand. The Blue Jackets (13-9-5) have points in four straight (2-0-2).
Peterka making a mark
JJ Peterka is strengthening his case to play for Germany at the Olympics, with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 29 games in his first season with the Utah Mammoth (14-12-3). He will looks to build on that success against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16). Peterka had four points (two goals, two assists) in a 7-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday prior to getting an assist in a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Flames (10-15-4) continue a four-game homestand and are coming off of a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Big numbers for Oilers biggest
The Edmonton Oilers are coming off a huge game in which they scored nine goals in a win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. That included Connor McDavid's first hat trick in more than three years, and four points (one goal, three assists) for Leon Draisaitl. The two seek to give the Oilers (12-11-5) consecutive wins for the first time since Nov. 10 and 12, when they host the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW). The Jets (14-12-1) had lost six of seven (1-5-1) prior to a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.
The schedule
Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)
New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG)
Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP)
St. Louis Blues at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW)
New York Islanders at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN)
Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO)
Utah Mammoth at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, Utah16)
Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, CHSN, KCAL)
Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW)
Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI)
Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, KHN/Prime, KONG)