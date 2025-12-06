Mounsey 'put everything on the line' on way to U.S. Hall of Fame

The 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction is Dec. 10. This year's class includes Joe Pavelski, Zach Parise, Scott Gomez, Tara Mounsey and Bruce Bennett. Here, NHL.com staff writer William Douglas profiles Mounsey.

Tara Mounsey still has the competitive fire, whether it’s racing her three kids to the car after a shopping stop or playing on Sundays in the South Shore Women’s Hockey League, which encompasses the Boston area and Rhode Island.

“I’m playing in the highest-level women’s league that you can play in in the state and I’m playing, like, college kids,” Mounsey said. “I’m in good shape, I like to play, and I can still outsmart youngsters.”

That competitive spirit is what drove the 47-year-old Concord, New Hampshire native to become one of the best defensemen in women’s college and international hockey and a key contributor on the United States national team that won the gold medal in women's ice hockey for the first time at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, earning her induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame on Dec. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“She was the backbone of that team,” 1998 U.S. Women’s Olympic coach Ben Smith said. “She gave them what they needed in regard to, ‘OK, we’re all set here. Canada is going to come after us and they’re going to come strong. There are two teams, one medal, something’s got to give.’ They needed somebody that could push it to the limit, and her teammates knew that.”

The U.S. defeated Canada 3-1 in the gold medal game, went undefeated (6-0-0) in the tournament and outscored opponents 36-8. Mounsey had six points (two goals, four assists) in the six games at Nagano, with at least one point in five of them. She followed that up with a team-best seven assists in five games to help the U.S. earn the silver medal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics. She was also a member of U.S. teams that won silver medals at the 1997 and 1999 IIHF Women’s World Championships.

“She was a force, and she was a beast,” said A.J. Mleczko, an ESPN/ABC and New York Islanders analyst who played with Mounsey twice at the Olympics and against her as a forward with Harvard University. “She was so strong, an incredible shot, and she would compete. I mean, she was such a fierce competitor when she was out there playing with Team USA. And I played against her too, so I got a taste of it from the other side. She would put everything on the line for the team.”