NHL Status Report: Hedman expected back for Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, and is expected to be sidelined for one week. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury on Thursday and did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. Woll didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 15 after he left the team in training camp due to a personal matter. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in eight games this season for the Maple Leafs (13-11-3), who have won three straight entering their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP). "We're not expecting it to be too long," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "Not going to comment too much on it but about one week." Goalie Artur Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Dennis Hildeby on Saturday.