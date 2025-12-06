Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hedman expected back for Lightning
Woll placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs; Pinto out at least 2 weeks for Senators
Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman is expected to return to the lineup for the Lightning against the New York Islanders on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN). The defenseman has missed 12 games with an undisclosed injury and said he was "trending in the right direction" after the morning skate. Hedman has 12 assists in 15 games this season and is averaging 22:36 of ice time per game. ... Forward Brayden Point could return to the lineup after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. ... Forward Nikita Kucherov and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won't play and are each day to day with an undisclosed injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Joseph Woll was placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, and is expected to be sidelined for one week. The goalie sustained a lower-body injury on Thursday and did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. Woll didn’t make his season debut until Nov. 15 after he left the team in training camp due to a personal matter. He is 4-3-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in eight games this season for the Maple Leafs (13-11-3), who have won three straight entering their game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP). "We're not expecting it to be too long," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. "Not going to comment too much on it but about one week." Goalie Artur Akhtyamov was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League and will back up Dennis Hildeby on Saturday.
Ottawa Senators
Shane Pinto (lower body) will be out at least two weeks, Senators coach Travis Green said before their game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, FDSNMW). The forward was injured from a hit by Mika Zibanejad during a 4-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. "He's a big part of our team, much like when Brady (Tkachuk) got hurt, [Thomas Chabot]," Green said. "Those are big parts of your team. We're going to miss him when he's out, and when he gets back, that'll be great." Pinto has 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 27 games this season for Ottawa, which recalled forward Hayden Hodgson from Belleville of the AHL.
New York Rangers
Jonathan Quick (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will serve as the backup goalie for the Rangers for Igor Shesterkin against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; MSG, ALT, SN). Quick has not played since Nov. 22, when he made 31 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth. He is 3-3-0 with a 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage in six games this season. New York reassigned goalie Spencer Martin to Hartford of the AHL.
Florida Panthers
Eetu Luostarinen could return for the Panthers against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). The forward, who has been out of the lineup since Nov. 15, practiced Friday for the first time since sustaining burns during a barbecue accident. Luostarinen skated on the top line with Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 games this season. "Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "He’s such an important part of everything that’s happened here." If Luostarinen doesn’t play Saturday, he could return Sunday against the New York Islanders.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko and Nils Hoglander could each return for the Canucks as early as Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Demko, a goalie, has missed nine straight games and 11 of the past 12 with a lower-body injury. He skated with the team at practice Thursday for first time since he last played on Nov. 11 but wasn't full participant. "Buffalo is probably not out of reach, but if that changes, don't be mad at me," Canucks coach Adam Foote said Thursday. "... I think Buffalo is realistic." Hoglander, a forward, has not played this season after sustaining a lower-body injury in training camp. He "needs a few practices" before making his season debut but could also return against Buffalo. The Canucks host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, FDSNNOX, FDSNWI).