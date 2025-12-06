Rantanen has goal, 2 assists, Stars top Sharks to extend point streak to 9

Steel breaks tie at 10:56 of 3rd for Dallas, which scores 3 straight in period

Sharks at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars, who extended their point streak to nine games with a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Sam Steel broke a tie midway through the third period, and Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars (19-5-5), who have gone 7-0-2 in their past nine. Wyatt Johnston had two assists, and Jake Oettinger made 16 saves.

Collin Graf scored for the Sharks (13-13-3), who lost their second in a row after alternating wins and losses in their previous eight games. Yaroslav Askarov made 20 saves.

Jeff Skinner returned for San Jose after missing the past 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Robertson’s power-play goal gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 14:20 of the first period when he backhanded in a rebound from the left side of the net. It was his 15th goal in the past 13 games.

Graf tied it 1-1 at 8:23 of the second period, capitalizing on a rebound in a net-front scramble.

Steel gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 10:56 of the third after he poked in his own rebound from the right of the goal.

Rantanen extended it to 3-1 at 16:39 on a shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle into the far upper corner of the net.

Macklin Celebrini appeared to score at 17:20 to bring the Sharks within one, but the play was overturned after the Stars successfully challenged for offside.

Heiskanen scored into an empty net at 17:41 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Connor extends goal streak to 4, Jets defeat Sabres

Schmid makes 24 saves, Golden Knights hand Devils 2nd straight shutout

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McAvoy 'healing really good' for Bruins after facial surgery

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL Status Report: Luostarinen could return for Panthers this weekend 

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Gavin McKenna

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Czechia led by 1998 Nagano gold medalists

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard scores again, Blackhawks hold off Kings in 1st of 2-game set

Flames score 3 in 3rd, end Wild's point streak at 12 games

McDavid gets hat trick, Oilers score 9 in win against Kraken

Fantilli scores twice, Blue Jackets rally for shootout win against Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Stone can extend personal point streak for Golden Knights

Gomez’s skill, swagger leads to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction

CHL notebook: Top Western Conference NHL prospects