Wiesblatt out 8-10 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury

Ozzy Wiesblatt will be out 8-10 weeks for the Nashville Predators because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured in a 2-1 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday. He left during his first shift of the game after colliding with Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe and then teammate Michael McCarron.

Wiesblatt has four points (one goal, three assists) in 24 games this season. He scored his first NHL goal in a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Dec. 2.

A first-round pick (No. 31) by Nashville in the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has five points (one goal, four assists) in 29 games.

Defenseman Justin Barron is week to week with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Friday. He has four assists in 19 games this season and has not played since Nov. 16.

Nashville (10-13-4) visits the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO).