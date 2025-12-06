Connor extends goal streak to 4, Jets defeat Sabres

Forward also has assist, Comrie makes 34 saves for Winnipeg; Buffalo has lost 4 of 6

Sabres at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor extended his goal streak to four games and also had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

Cole Koepke and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (14-12-1), who have points in three of four (2-1-1). Eric Comrie made 34 saves.

Jason Zucker scored for the Sabres (11-13-4), who won 5-1 against the Jets in Buffalo on Monday. They have lost four of six (2-4-0), including the first two games of a six-game road trip. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves.

Connor made it 1-0 Jets at 4:24 of the first period, scoring on his own rebound in the slot by sliding the puck under Luukkonen.

Zucker tied it 1-1 at 14:44, jamming in a rebound in front from a Josh Norris one-timer on the power play. It was his third power-play goal in as many games.

Tanner Pearson scored on a breakaway to put the Jets ahead 2-1 at 2:22 of the second after he and Koepke created a turnover near the blue line in Winnipeg's defensive zone.

Luukkonen kept it 2-1 when he stopped Adam Lowry on a penalty shot at 10:18 of the second period.

Koepke pushed the lead to 3-1 at 18:42. He settled Morgan Barron’s cross-ice pass and went forehand-backhand around Luukkonen's left pad. It was his first goal of the season and first as a member of the Jets.

Scheifele appeared to extend the score to 4-1 at 13:24 of the third when he banked in a rebound short side off Luukkonen after Neal Pionk’s point shot deflected off the end boards. The goal was overturned after video review.

Vilardi sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:26.

