Hartman of Wild suspended 10 games for roughing

Forward received match penalty for play against Senators forward Stutzle on Saturday

Wild forward, Ryan Hartman suspended 10 games for roughing

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been suspended for 10 games, without pay, for roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during NHL Game No. 828 in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 1, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:44 of the second period. Hartman was assessed a match penalty.

Hartman is considered a repeat offender under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, will forfeit $487,804.90. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

