NHL Status Report: Luostarinen could return for Panthers this weekend 

Granlund back for Ducks against Capitals; Skinner expected to play for Sharks

Luostarinen_Panthers_moving-puck

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen practiced Friday for the first time since sustaining burns during a barbecue accident, and has not been ruled out for a return this weekend. The forward, who practiced on the top line with Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 15. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 games this season. "Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "He’s such an important part of everything that’s happened here." The Panthers next host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS) and the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Anaheim Ducks

Mikael Granlund will return for the Ducks against the Washington Capitals on Friday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The forward hasn't played since Nov. 13, when he had a goal in a 6-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings. He has missed 10 straight games and 18 of the past 19 because of a lower-body injury. "He looked like he was more than ready," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "He adds a lot of pace to our game, play recognition, and his patience with the puck is high-end. ... He does a lot of things for our group there, and you can use him in every situation." Granlund, who skated with Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano, has nine points (three goals, nine assists) in nine games this season. ... The Ducks are currently without goalies Petr Mrazek, who will be out 2-3 weeks for the Ducks with a lower-body injury andLukas Dostal, who has an upper-body injury and is expected to miss another 1-2 weeks. He has not played since Nov. 22. Ville Husso started in a 7-0 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday and allowed four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Vyacheslav Buteyets (three goals on 13 shots).

San Jose Sharks

Jeff Skinner is expected to return for the Sharks against the Dallas Stars on Friday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA). The forward, who has missed 10 games with a lower-body injury, has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 games. Forward Pavol Regenda was reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda, the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, on Thursday.

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko and Nils Hoglander could each return for the Canucks as early as next Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Demko, a goalie, has missed nine straight games and 11 of the past 12 with a lower-body injury. He skated with the team at practice Thursday for first time since he last played on Nov. 11 but wasn't full participant. "Buffalo is probably not out of reach, but if that changes, don't be mad at me," Canucks coach Adam Foote said Thursday. "... I think Buffalo is realistic." Hoglander, a forward, has not played this season after sustaining a lower-body injury in training camp. He "needs a few practices" before making his season debut, but could also return against Buffalo. The Canucks host the Utah Mammoth on Friday (9 p.m. ET; SNP, Utah16).

Philadelphia Flyers

Cam York is day to day because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman left a 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday with 3:10 remaining in the second period. Coach Rick Tocchet said after the game he believed the injury occurred during a scrum behind Philadelphia's net. "He got hit behind the net or something," Tocchet said. "We're trying to look for it, but I think he got hit behind the net a little bit late." York has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 23 games and his average ice time of 23:31 is second for the Flyers. Philadelphia next plays the Colorado Avalanche at home on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, ALT, SN, TVAS).

New York Islanders

Jonathan Drouin is day to day with a lower-body injury but will travel on the Islanders' upcoming two-game road trip in Florida. The forward was a late scratch after warmups and prior to a 5-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. He has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 26 games this season. New York plays the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN) and the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

