NHL Status Report: Luostarinen could return for Panthers this weekend 

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Florida Panthers

Eetu Luostarinen practiced Friday for the first time since sustaining burns during a barbecue accident, and has not been ruled out for a return this weekend. The forward, who practiced on the top line with Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 15. He has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 18 games this season. "Getting a guy back off an injury is a really big deal for us," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "He’s such an important part of everything that’s happened here." The Panthers next host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS) and the New York Islanders on Sunday.